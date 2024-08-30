Security Forces Kill 5 Militants In SW Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (KUNA) -- At least five "terrorists" were killed while three others received injuries in security operations in Pakistanآ's southwestern Balochistan province, said the military on Friday.

According to Pakistan militaryآ's wing, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), at least five "terrorists" were killed and three others were in intelligence-based operations carried out by security forces in multiple Balochistan districts. The operations were conducted in Kech, Panjgur and Zhob districts of Balochistan.

The military further said that sanitization operations will continue until all perpetrators, facilitators and abettors of cowardly acts of 26th August are brought to justice.

Earlier on Monday, at least 50 people, including 14 security men, lost their lives in a series of attacks across the province.

"Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan," said the ISPR.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appreciated the soldiers and officers of the Pakistan Army for the operations. In a statement, he reiterated the resolve to continue the war against terrorism until its complete eradication from the country.

The premier said those who are trying to spread chaos in the country will not be spared.

Earlier on Thursday, Sharif expressed unwavering commitment to completely eliminate terrorism from Balochistan after the attacks. (end)

