Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 12:00 GMT
Date
8/30/2024 9:13:30 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
RAMALLAH -- Three Palestinians were killed Friday morning in the town of Zababdeh south of Jenin, after being targeted by an Israeli Occupation drone on Friday, according to the General Authority of Civil Affairs.
TOKYO -- Powerful Typhoon Shanshan made landfall in Kyushu on Thursday brought heavy rain that caused floods and landslides across a wide area of Japan, leaving at least five dead and more than 90 injured as of Friday afternoon, authorities say.
WASHINGTON -- US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris calls for a deal to stop the war in the Gaza Strip.
WASHINGTON -- Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris leads Republican candidate Donald Trump by two points in seven swing states, according to a poll released Thursday. (end) mt
MENAFN30082024000071011013ID1108619517
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.