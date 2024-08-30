Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH -- Three Palestinians were killed Friday morning in the town of Zababdeh south of Jenin, after being targeted by an Israeli drone on Friday, according to the General Authority of Civil Affairs.

TOKYO -- Powerful Typhoon Shanshan made landfall in Kyushu on Thursday brought heavy rain that caused floods and landslides across a wide area of Japan, leaving at least five dead and more than 90 as of Friday afternoon, authorities say.

WASHINGTON -- US Vice President and presidential candidate Kamala Harris calls for a deal to stop the war in the Gaza Strip.

WASHINGTON -- Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris leads Republican candidate Donald Trump by two points in seven swing states, according to a poll released Thursday. (end) mt