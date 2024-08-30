(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BELMOPAN, Belize – A high-level delegation of senior Belizean defence leaders led by the of National Defence and Border Security, Florencio Marin Jr., returned to Belize last weekend after a series of meetings with US defense officials in the National Capital region.

Accompanying minister Marin was the chief of defence staff, Rear Admiral John Borland, Commander of the BDF, Brigadier General Asariel Loria, Commandant of the Belize Coast Guard, Rear Admiral Elton Bennett, and the Director General of National Security, ambassador Oliver Del Cid.

Over the course of four days, the delegation held discussions with key US government officials including Jana Nelson, deputy assistant secretary of defense for Western Hemisphere at the Pentagon and Ruben Lopez, deputy director of the Perry Center on matters of security cooperation, military training and education along with consultations focusing on the implementation of a National Security Strategy and conceptualization of a National Defence Strategy for Belize.

The post Belize – US defence leaders discuss strategy and cooperation appeared first on Caribbean News Global .