Three Killed In Road Accident In Afghanistan

(MENAFN- IANS) Charikar, Aug 30 (IANS) At least three people were killed and six others in a road accident in Afghanistan's Parwan province on Friday, a local official said.

The accident occurred at 2 a.m. local time on Friday after two passenger cars bumped on the outskirts of the Dado region of the province, police spokesperson Fazal Rahim Maskenyar, told Xinhua.

The injured have been shifted to the provincial hospital of Parwan for treatment, said Maskenyar, adding that reckless driving was the main reason for the deadly accident

Road accidents due to reckless driving on congested roads, overspeeding, overloading, and lack of traffic signs on dilapidated highways are a leading cause of deaths in the war-ravaged Asian country.

Meanwhile, 2,001 people, according to the Ministry of Interior Affairs of the country, were killed and about 6,000 others injured in 4,270 road accidents in Afghanistan over the past 12 months.

On July 16, 17 people were killed, and 34 others were injured as a passenger bus plunged into a ravine in Afghanistan's Baghlan province, provincial police spokesman Mawlawi Shir Ahmad Burhani said.

The deadly traffic accident took place in Khinjan district due to reckless driving, leaving 17 passengers dead including three children, two women and 12 men, the official said, adding that 34 others including women and children sustained injuries, some in critical condition.