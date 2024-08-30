Jinkosolar Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Second Quarter 2024 Business Highlights



Leveraging our advantages of N-type TOPCon technology, competitive products, global marketing, and footprint, module shipments grew by 34.1% year-over-year to 23.8 GW in the second quarter, ranking first in the industry.

At the end of the second quarter, we became the first module manufacturer in the world to have delivered a total of 260 GW solar modules, covering nearly 200 countries and regions.

Our N-type TOPCon based perovskite tandem solar cell set a new record with conversion efficiency of 33.24%, a significant leap beyond our previous record of 32.33% for the same type of tandem cells.

The mass production efficiency of N-type TOPCon cells exceeds 26.1%.

Recently, we were recognized as a Tier 1 energy storage provider and a Tier 1 PV module manufacturer by Bloomberg New Energy Finance. We recently entered into a strategic partnership with Renewable Energy Localization Company and Vision Industries Company to form a joint venture in Saudi Arabia for the production of 10 GW of high-efficiency solar cells and solar modules.

Second Quarter 2024 Operational and Financial

Highlights



Quarterly shipments were 25,318 MW (23,822 MW for solar modules, and 1,496 MW for cells and wafers), up 15.6% sequentially, and up 36.0% year-over-year.

Total revenues were RMB24.05 billion (US$3.31 billion), up 4.4% sequentially and down 21.6% year-over-year.

Gross profit was RMB2.68 billion (US$368.3 million), down 2.1% sequentially and down 44.0% year-over-year.

Gross margin was 11.1%, compared with 11.9% in Q1 2024 and 15.6% in Q2 2023.

Net loss attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders was RMB 100.7 million (US$13.9 million), compared with net income attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders of RMB609.4 million in Q1 2024 and RMB1.31 billion in Q2 2023.

Adjusted net income attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders, which excludes the impact from (i) a change in fair value of the convertible senior notes, (ii) a change in fair value of long-term investment, (iii) share based compensation expenses, and (iv) the net loss resulted from a fire accident at one of our production bases in Shanxi Province (the "Fire Accident"), was RMB378.5 million (US$52.1 million), compared with adjusted net income attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders of RMB470.3 million in Q1 2024 and RMB1.43 billion in Q2 2023. Basic and diluted loss per ordinary share were RMB0.48 (US$0.07) and RMB0.53 (US$ 0.07), respectively. This translates into basic and diluted loss per ADS of RMB 1.94 (US$0.27) and RMB2.12 (US$0.29), respectively.

Mr. Xiande Li, JinkoSolar's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased to announce that our module shipments grew by 34.1% year-over-year to 23.8 GW in the second quarter, ranking first in the industry. By the end of the second quarter, we became the first solar company in the world to have reached accumulative module shipments of 260 GW, covering nearly 200 countries and regions. This again demonstrated the strength of our globalization strategy. Prices in several segments of the industry chain declined slightly on a sequential basis leading us to adjust our production scheduling strategy and utilization rates for different processes. We also optimized our supply chain strategy to control costs. Gross margin was 11.1% in this quarter, relatively flat sequentially. Adjusted net income was $52.1 million, a slight decrease sequentially.

Overall, global demand showed fast growth momentum in the first half of 2024. The newly added installations in China totaled 102.4 GW, up 30.7% year-over-year while total solar module exports increased by around 20% year-over-year. Thanks to our global footprint and competitive products, by the end of the second quarter, the visibility of our orderbook for 2024 exceeds 80%, enabling us to maintain an industry-leading utilization rate, particularly nearly 100% for N-type cells.

Oversupply and increasingly irrational low prices along the supply chain that have plagued our industry for some time have started to be addressed by market forces as well as government and industry control policies. Additionally, financial institutions have become more selective, favoring companies with proven technological innovation, healthy financial conditions, and strong brand recognition. As a result, some manufacturers have been forced to cut or suspend production while others have delayed, suspended or even canceled capacity expansion projects. We believe that all these measures will further accelerate the elimination of outdated capacity as well as industry consolidation, paving the way for companies with robust sustainable operations to reinforce their industry leadership.

We made good progress on several fronts. The mass-produced efficiency of our 182 mm TOPCon cells has exceeded 26.1%, and the lab efficiency of our N-type TOPCon-based perovskite tandem solar cell has reached 33.24%. We firmly believe that TOPCon technology still delivers the best economic performance in terms of cost, mass production yield, intellectual property protection, and customer acceptance, with further room for cost reduction and efficiency increase. In addition, we reached another milestone in our global manufacturing strategy with the recently announced strategic partnership with Renewable Energy Localization Company and Vision Industries Company to form a joint venture in Saudi Arabia for the production of 10 GW of high-efficiency solar cells and solar modules.

Despite the challenges in our industry, the strength of our N-type TOPCon technology, the competitiveness of our products, and our extensive global sales and manufacturing network have placed us in a strong position in the industry as the industry continues to address excess capacity. We will continue to implement our globalization strategy to actively seize market opportunities and mitigate market risks. We reiterate our guidance for module shipments to be between 100.0 GW and 110.0 GW for full year 2024. We expect module shipments to be between 23.0 GW and 25.0 GW for the third quarter of 2024. By the end of 2024, we expect our mass-produced N-type cell efficiency to reach 26.5%. We will continue to optimize our asset and liability structure, as well as cash flow levels, to strengthen our resistance to risks."

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total Revenues

Total revenues in the

second quarter of 2024 were RMB24.05 billion (US$3.31 billion), an increase of 4.4% from RMB23.04

billion in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 21.6% from RMB30.69

billion in the second quarter of 2023. The sequential increase was mainly due to the increase in module shipments. The year-over-year decrease was

mainly due to a decrease in the average selling price of solar modules.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit in the second quarter of 2024 was RMB2.68

billion (US$368.3 million), compared with RMB2.74

billion in the first quarter of 2024 and RMB4.78

billion in the second quarter of 2023.



Gross margin was 11.1% in the second quarter of 2024, compared with 11.9% in the first quarter of 2024 and 15.6% in the second quarter of 2023. The year-over-year decrease was

mainly due to the decrease in the average selling price of solar modules.

Loss/Income from Operations and Operating Margin

Loss from operations in the second quarter of 2024 was RMB1.14 billion (US$156.6 million), compared with loss from operations of RMB339.6 million in the first quarter of 2024 and income from operations of RMB1.54 billion in the second quarter of 2023. The sequential increase in loss from operations was mainly due to the increase in our operating expenses in the second quarter of 2024 change from income from operations in the second quarter of 2023 to loss from operations in the second quarter of 2024 was primarily attributable to the decreases in our revenues and gross margin in the second quarter of 2024.



Operating loss margin was 4.7% in the second quarter of 2024, compared with operating loss margin of 1.5% in the first quarter of 2024 and operating profit margin of 5.0% in the second quarter of 2023.

Total operating expenses in the second quarter of 2024 were RMB3.81 billion (US$524.9 million), an increase of 24.1% from RMB3.07 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and an increase of 17.6% from RMB3.24 billion in the second quarter of 2023. The sequential and year-over-year increases were mainly due to the write-off of the net book value of the equipment resulted from the Fire Accident in Shanxi Province, which was partially offset by the

estimated

insurance proceeds from the Fire Accident in the second quarter of 2024.

Total operating expenses accounted for 15.9% of total revenues in the second quarter of 2024, compared to 13.3% in the first quarter of 2024 and 10.6% in the second quarter of 2023.

Interest Expenses, Net

Net interest expenses consist of interest expenses of RMB212.9

million (US$29.3

million) and interest

income of RMB107.7

million (US$14.8

million) in the second quarter of 2024.

Net interest expenses in the second quarter of 2024

was RMB105.2

million (US$14.5

million), a decrease of

43.7% from RMB186.8 million in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of

49.6% from RMB208.5 million in the second quarter of 2023. The sequential and year-over-year decreases were due to the decrease in interest-bearing debts with high interest rate.

Subsidy Income

Subsidy income in the second quarter of 2024 was RMB885.0

million (US$121.8

million), compared with

RMB231.8

million in the first quarter of 2024 and RMB292.4

million in the second quarter of 2023. The sequential and year-over-year changes were mainly attributable to the changes in the cash receipt of incentives to the Company's business operations.

Exchange Gain/Loss

and Change in Fair Value of Foreign Exchange Derivatives

The Company recorded a net exchange gain (including change in fair value of foreign exchange derivatives) of RMB305.0 million (US$42.0

million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared to a net exchange gain of RMB139.7 million in the first quarter of 2024

and a net exchange gain of RMB916.4

million in the second quarter of 2023. The sequential and year-over-year changes were mainly attributable to the exchange rate fluctuation of US dollars against RMB in the second quarter of 2024.

Change in Fair Value of Convertible Senior Notes

The Company issued US$85.0 million of 4.5% convertible senior notes (the "Notes") due 2024 in May 2019 and has elected to measure the Notes at fair value derived by valuation model, i.e. Binomial Model. As of June 30, 2024, all the Notes with the principle amount of US$85.0 million have been

converted to the ordinary shares of the Company.

The Company recognized a gain from a change in fair value of the convertible senior notes of RMB12.8 million (US$1.8 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared to a gain of RMB310.7

million in the first quarter of 2024 and a gain of RMB89.7

million in the second quarter of 2023. The sequential and year-over-year changes were primarily due to the changes in the Company's stock price in the second quarter of 2024.

Change in Fair Value of Long-term Investment

The Company invested in certain equity interests in several solar technology companies engaged in the photovoltaic industry chain, which are recorded as long-term investment and reported at fair value with changes in fair value recognized in earnings. As of June 30, 2024, the Company had RMB849.7

million (US$116.9

million) in long-term investment, compared with RMB967.0 million

as of March 31, 2024.

The Company recognized a loss from change in fair value of RMB144.2

million (US$19.8 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared with a loss of RMB55.3

million in the first quarter of 2024 and a gain of RMB2.3

million in the second quarter of 2023. The sequential and year-over-year changes were primarily

due to the changes in the valuation of several solar technology companies we invested in.

Other income, net

Net other income

in the second quarter of 2024 was RMB157.6

million (US$21.7

million), compared with net other income of RMB1.32

billion in the first quarter of 2024 and net other income of RMB59.0 million in the second quarter of 2023. The sequential decrease was mainly due to income generated from the disposal of a wholly-owned subsidiary

in the first quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to gains from the changes in the

fair value of the financial instruments in the second quarter of 2024.

Equity in Earnings of Affiliated Companies

The Company indirectly holds a 20% equity interest in Sweihan PV Power Company P.J.S.C, a developer and operator of solar power projects in Dubai, and a 9% equity interest in Xinte Ltd, a domestic silicon material supplier, and both are accounted for using the equity method. The Company recorded equity in loss of affiliated companies of RMB67.6 million (US$9.3

million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared with equity in gain of RMB13.2

million in the first quarter of 2024 and RMB63.3

million in the second quarter of 2023. The fluctuations

in

equity in earnings of affiliated companies primarily arose from the net gain or loss incurred by the affiliate companies.

Income Tax Expense

The Company recorded an income tax expense of RMB24.8

million (US$3.4

million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared with RMB476.7

million in the first quarter of 2024 and RMB341.1

million in the second quarter of 2023.

Net Loss/Income attributable to Non-Controlling Interests

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests amounted to RMB18.8

million (US$2.6

million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared with net income of RMB351.0

million in the first quarter of 2024 and net income of RMB1.11

billion in the second quarter of 2023. The sequential and year-over-year changes were mainly attributable to the changes in net income of the Company's majority-owned principal operating subsidiary, Jinko Solar Co., Ltd.

Net Loss/Income and Earnings per Share

Net loss attributable to the JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders was RMB100.7 million (US$13.9 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared with net income of RMB609.4 million in the first quarter of 2024 and net income of RMB1.31 billion in the second quarter of 2023.

Excluding the impact from (i) a change in fair value of the convertible senior notes, (ii) a change in fair value of the long-term investment, (iii) share based compensation expenses, and (iv) the net loss resulted from the Fire Accident, adjusted net income attributable to the JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders was RMB378.5 million (US$52.1

million), compared with RMB470.3 million in the first quarter of 2024 and RMB1.43 billion in the second quarter of 2023.

Basic and diluted loss per ordinary share were RMB0.48 (US$0.07) and RMB0.53 (US$0.07), respectively, in the second quarter of 2024, compared to basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share of RMB2.82

and RMB1.34, respectively, in the first quarter of 2024, and basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share of RMB6.39

and RMB5.55, respectively, in the second quarter of 2023. As each ADS represents four ordinary shares, this translates into basic and diluted loss per ADS of RMB1.94 (US$0.27) and RMB2.12 (US$0.29), respectively in the second quarter of 2024; basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB11.28

and RMB5.36, respectively, in the first quarter of 2024; and basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB25.54

and RMB22.20, respectively, in the second quarter of 2023.

Financial Position

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had RMB13.87 billion (US$1.91 billion) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, compared with RMB17.63

billion as of March 31, 2024.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company's accounts receivables were RMB18.39 billion (US$2.53

billion), compared with RMB19.82

billion as of March 31, 2024.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company's inventories were RMB19.49 billion (US$2.68 billion), compared with RMB20.13

billion as of March 31, 2024.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company's total interest-bearing debts were RMB28.06

billion (US$3.86

billion), compared with RMB26.46

billion as of March 31, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Operational Highlights

Solar Module, Cell and Wafer Shipments

Total shipments were 25,318

MW in the second quarter of 2024, including 23,822 MW for solar module shipments and 1,496 MW for cell and wafer shipments.

Operations and Business Outlook Highlights

Third Quarter and Full Year 2024 Guidance

The Company's business outlook is based on management's current views and estimates with respect to market conditions, production capacity, the Company's order book and the global economic environment. This outlook is subject to uncertainty on final customer demand and sale schedules. Management's views and estimates are subject to change without notice.

For the third quarter of 2024, the Company expects its module

shipments to be in the range of 23.0 GW to 25.0 GW.

For full year 2024, the Company estimates its module shipments to be in the range of 100.0

GW to

110.0

GW.

Solar Products Production Capacity

The Company expects its annual production capacity for mono wafer, solar cell and solar module to reach 120.0 GW, 95.0

GW and

130.0

GW, respectively, by the end of 2024.

Recent Business Developments



In May 2024, JinkoSolar delivered Tiger Neo modules to a Solar Power Plant in Lobstädt, Germany (The Witznitz Solar Park).

In May 2024, JinkoSolar's 2000-Volt EAGLE® Modules became the first in the world to be qualified as UL listed products for UL61730-1 and UL61730-2, and UL classified products for IEC 61215-1, IEC 61215-2 and IEC 61215-1-1.

In June 2024, JinkoSolar was recognized as a Top Performer across all reliability categories in the 2024 PV Module Reliability Scorecard published by Kiwa PVEL.

In June 2024, JinkoSolar announced that tested by TÜV SÜD, the conversion efficiency for 2 m2 above large-size N-type TOPCon solar modules has reached 25.42%, setting a new record again.

In June 2024, JinkoSolar announced that its subsidiary Jinko Solar Denmark has supplied high voltage residential storage solutions to SolarToday for use in the DACH and Benelux regions starting from June 2024.

In June 2024, JinkoSolar entered into a Heads of Terms with kIEFER to supply its large scale battery storage, SunTera to Athens International Airport (AIA), supporting its commitment to achieve Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2025.

In July 2024, JinkoSolar topped the PV Tech 2024 Q2 ModuleTech Bankability Report with "AAA" rating. As of the date of this press release, JinkoSolar has repurchased a total of 5,596,739 ADSs in an aggregate amount of approximately US$134.5 million in the open market under its share repurchase program announced in July 2022 and the extended share repurchase program announced in December 2023. As of the same date, approximately US$65.5 million of the Company's ordinary shares represented by the ADSs under the extended share repurchase program had not been utilized.

Conference Call Information

JinkoSolar's management will host an earnings conference call on Friday, August 30, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:30 p.m. Beijing / Hong Kong the same day).

Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, passcode and unique access PIN by a calendar invite.

Participant Online Registration:



It will automatically direct you to the registration page of "JinkoSolar Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call", where you may fill in your details for RSVP.

In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (including dial-in number(s), passcode and unique access PIN) provided in the calendar invite that you have received following your pre-registration.

A telephone replay of the call will be available 2 hours after the conclusion of the conference call through 23:59 U.S. Eastern Time, September 6, 2024. The dial-in details for the replay are as follows: