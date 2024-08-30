Miles Capital Hosts Successful IB Connect Event In Dubai

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Dubai, UAE, 30th August 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Miles Capital proudly announces the successful conclusion of its highly anticipated IB Connect event held on July 20, 2024, at Paramount Towers, Business Bay, Dubai. The event took place from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM and attracted leaders, partners, and key stakeholders.







The IB Connect event served as a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and exploring innovative strategies in the forex industry. Attendees had the opportunity to engage in insightful discussions, attend informative sessions, and establish valuable connections with peers and experts.

“Our aim was to create a space where industry professionals could connect, collaborate, and gain valuable insights,” said Marketing Director at Miles Capital.“The positive feedback and high level of engagement we experienced at IB Connect are a testament to the event's success and the continued growth of our industry.”

For more information about the event and future initiatives, please visit

About Miles Capital:

Miles Capital is a prominent award winning financial organization headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Established in 2020, the firm provides a broad spectrum of online trading services, investments, wealth management and asset management catering to individual, institutional and retail traders.