(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr Chotitawan, President of Overseas Sales and Marketing Division of Saha Farms Company Limited

Saha Farms has successfully reclaimed its position as the top exporter of Thai frozen chicken, achieving an impressive export growth of 170,000 tons.

- Dr ChotitawanBANGKRUAI, BANGKOK, THAILAND, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Saha Farms Reclaims Top Spot in Thai Chicken Exports with 170,000 Tons of Export Growth, Announces New Rebranding and Product Line ExpansionSaha Farms Co., Ltd., a leading producer and exporter of frozen chicken in Thailand, has successfully reclaimed its position as the top exporter of Thai frozen chicken , boasting an impressive 147% growth in the past year with export volumes reaching 170,000 tons. The company is set to strengthen its brand with a new rebranding initiative and plans to launch new product lines, including Saha Farms catfish.Dr. Jaruwan Chotitawan, President of Overseas Sales and Marketing Division of Saha Farms Co., Ltd., stated that under the renewed leadership of Dr. Panya Chotitawan, The Chairman of Saha Farms Group, and the comprehensive restructuring announced last year, Saha Farms has experienced rapid growth. The number of chickens increased by 30%, and the company successfully exported 170,000 tons of chicken to countries worldwide. As a result, Saha Farms has once again become the leading exporter of frozen chicken in Thailand.The achievements of 2023 reaffirm Saha Farms' strength and continued commitment to maintaining its position as a pioneer in the Thai chicken export industry. This success reflects the visionary leadership of Dr. Panya, who has set the standard for Thai chicken farms over the past 50 years by establishing a complete compartmentalization system. This has earned Saha Farms a reputation for quality, with global recognition as Thailand's leading exporter of frozen chicken. The company has also significantly contributed to local community income. With over 30,000 rai of land, Saha Farms not only operates a world-class farm but also has processing and ready-made food factories spanning 10,000 rai in Lopburi and Phetchabun provinces. The company prefers employing local labor over machinery, providing jobs and skill development opportunities. As a result, Saha Farms' products, meticulously handcrafted, are highly appreciated by international customers.In 2024, Saha Farms remains committed to its management philosophy under Dr. Panya's leadership, with plans for rebranding and implementing new strategies to enhance its competitiveness in the modern business world. These strategies include revamping the brand's look, introducing new packaging to enhance brand recognition, and expanding product lines, such as developing Saha Farms catfish to meet market demand.Currently, Saha Farms' primary market is international B2B, accounting for nearly 100% of its business. While the domestic market is also significant, it is dominated by strong competitors. Expanding back into the domestic market presents a promising opportunity. Not all parts of a chicken can be exported, and some portions may not meet the standards of certain countries. These parts could be effectively targeted for the domestic market. However, this strategy is a future plan that will require consultation with the company's board of directors.Thai chicken remains prominent on the global stage, with the Thai broiler industry continuing to grow due to increasing demand in both domestic and export markets, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic. For 2024, Saha Farms aims to increase its chicken exports by approximately 15%, Dr. Jaruwan Chotitawan concluded.

PRpedia Agency

PRpedia Co.,Ltd.

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.