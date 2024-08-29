Pensar Medical Partners With Centurion Therapeutics For Innovative Negative Pressure Wound Therapy System

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HOUSTON, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pensar Medical, an innovator in negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT), announced a strategic partnership with Centurion Therapeutics for the distribution of the Microdoc® sNPWT (single-use negative pressure wound therapy) platform. This collaboration aims to enhance patient care and expand access to advanced wound management.

The Microdoc® sNPWT system offers cost-effective and efficient treatment for chronic and acute wounds. Combining Pensar Medical's innovative technology with Centurion Therapeutics' extensive distribution channel, the partnership seeks to drive widespread adoption of the Microdoc® platform and deliver the proven benefits of sNPWT via over 500 sales professionals in more than 600 sites of care.

The annual market for sNPWT is approximately $400mm and is growing by more than 20% annually. This growth is supported by clinical research that sNPWT can reduce surgical site infections and improve healing. Surgical site infections cost the US healthcare system over $3.3 billion dollars annually1 and sNPWT devices, like MicroDoc®, may cut this risk by >50%.2

"We are thrilled to partner with Centurion Therapeutics," said Jason Bandy, CEO of Pensar Medical. "Their strong presence and rapid growth in the inpatient market, combined with our novel NPWT technology, will enable us to reach more patients and improve outcomes."

Robert Goodwin, President and CEO of Centurion Therapeutics, affirmed, "Adding the Microdoc® sNPWT system to our product portfolio aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing comprehensive wound and surgical management solutions nationwide. We are excited about the opportunity to offer this innovative product to our distribution partners and their customers."

About Pensar Medical

Pensar Medical ( ) is a leading innovator in wound care and negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT). The company offers cutting-edge solutions like WoundProTM and MicroDoc® through a network of authorized distributors. These devices are designed to facilitate wound healing and improve patient outcomes. Founded in 2012, Pensar Medical has a track record of quality and performance with a dedicated team committed to advancing the standard of wound care. For more information, please contact [email protected] .

About Centurion Therapeutics

Centurion Therapeutics is a leading distributor of medical products, dedicated to improving patient care through innovative solutions and exceptional service. With a focus on delivering cutting-edge technologies to healthcare professionals, Centurion Therapeutics is committed to advancing the field of medicine and enhancing patient outcomes. Visit



