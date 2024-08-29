Never Carry Stranger's Luggage During Travel: Moi
Date
8/29/2024 3:07:22 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula online
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) reminds travellers to never carry luggage with unknown contents on behalf of other passengers.
In a video shared on X, the Ministry said that "carrying others' bags without knowing their contents can delay your travel procedures and expose you to legal accountability."
Stay aware to ensure your safety, added MoI. Even if the request seems harmless, doing so can lead to legal complications.
Always ensure that any items you carry belong to you to avoid potential liabilities and problems during flights.
MENAFN29082024000063011010ID1108616971
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.