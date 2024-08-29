Never Carry Stranger's Luggage During Travel: Moi

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The of Interior (MoI) reminds travellers to never carry luggage with unknown contents on behalf of other passengers.

In a shared on X, the Ministry said that "carrying others' bags without knowing their contents can delay your procedures and expose you to accountability."

Stay aware to ensure your safety, added MoI. Even if the request seems harmless, doing so can lead to legal complications.

Always ensure that any items you carry belong to you to avoid potential and problems during flights.