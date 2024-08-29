Portable Restroom Trailers, LLC Launches New Mobile App To Enhance Customer Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Teri Pahon, CEOLAKE WYLIE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Portable Restroom Trailers, LLC, a woman-owned Inc 5000 company that has been a leader in the portable restroom for purchases and rentals since 2007, is proud to announce the launch of its brand-new mobile app. This groundbreaking app offers customers a streamlined experience, making it easier than ever to access exclusive deals, warranties, and flexible purchase options.Since its founding, Portable Restroom Trailers, LLC has worked with a diverse range of clients-from construction companies, sanitation companies, public administration, to government organizations-to provide high-quality restroom and shower solutions nationwide. For a more comprehensive list of PRT's previous and current clients Now with the launch of the PRT mobile app, customers can access our services faster and more efficiently, whether they're looking to purchase or rent.Key Features of the PRT Mobile App:.Exclusive One-of-a-Kind Closeouts: Be the first to discover special offers on premium portable restroom trailers at unbeatable prices..Extended Purchase Warranties: Enjoy peace of mind with enhanced warranty options available exclusively through the app..Buyback Policy: Benefit from our hassle-free buyback policy for qualified units, when you're ready to upgrade or sell your portable restroom trailer..Rent-to-Own Opportunities: Explore flexible rent-to-own programs tailored to fit your budget and needs..Special Financing Rates: Take advantage of competitive financing options to make purchasing your portable restroom or shower trailer more affordable than ever“Our commitment to customer satisfaction is unwavering,” said Teri Pahon, CEO at Portable Restroom Trailers, LLC.“With the launch of this mobile app, we are excited to offer our customers even more convenience and value, helping them get the most out of their portable restroom investments.”To download the PRT Mobile app and take advantage of these exclusive features, visit the Google Playstore , or the Apple App Store .For questions and to help you find the perfect portable restroom solution for your needs, call 866-620-5320 or visit PRT online .

