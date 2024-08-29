Global Wellbeing Provider Zevo Health Appoints New CEO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nishul Shah, CEO of Zevo Health

Nishul Shah to drive next phase of growth for Trust & Safety wellbeing leader

- Bill Donoghue, Exec Chair, Zevo Health

DUBLIN, COUNTY DUBLIN, IRELAND, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Zevo , the global leader in Trust & Safety wellbeing services, today announced the appointment of Nishul Shah as the new Chief Executive Officer of the company. Nishul joined Zevo Health last year as Chief Financial Officer and has been instrumental in growing and developing the organization to deliver state of the market wellbeing services to the Trust & Safety industry.

Commenting on the announcement, Bill Donoghue, Executive Chair at Zevo Health said,“This appointment marks a significant milestone for our company. Nishul has been an integral part of our company's growth and development over the past year, demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and a deep understanding of our business. His dedication to our mission, commitment to our people, and strategic insights have helped drive our success, making Nishul the perfect choice to lead Zevo into the next chapter.”

Nishul is an experienced Board and C-suite leader who has worked in a variety of different businesses in leadership, transformation and value creation roles. These range from high growth start-ups to established businesses in professional services, retail, manufacturing, technology and private equity. He has a proven track record in strong leadership, delivering fast paced growth, people development and excellence in operational performance.

Commenting on the announcement, Frank Hyman, Partner at ScaleUp Capital, said,“Nishul's extensive expertise in strategy, operations and finance, make him the perfect choice to steer Zevo Health into its next exciting phase of growth. As the lead investor in the company, we are excited to align our investment thesis with Nishul's vision and drive, confident that under his leadership, the company will reach unprecedented heights.”

Prior to his role as CFO at Zevo Health, Nishul was a Portfolio Director at ScaleUp Capital, where he was a board member of several key portfolio companies. He worked alongside the Chair, CEO and CFO to create value, optimize performance and accelerate growth. Prior to ScaleUp Capital Nishul worked in Aurelius, a specialist private equity group, Barclays Capital and Deloitte.

About Zevo Health

Zevo empowers the psychological health and safety of content moderation teams by providing a clinically backed, world-class ecosystem of human intervention, best practice, and technology. We work with some of the world's best companies providing wellbeing solutions to Content Moderators and other members of Trust and Safety teams. We have interventions for each part of a Content Moderator's career – from recruitment and onboarding to ongoing therapeutic solutions and even leaver support. We align our solutions to this industry's reactive nature by adapting and scaling the implementation of our services globally.

We help our customers reduce the risk around compliance and legislation, as well as increasing individual and team productivity and guiding you to develop a psychologically safe work environment. Zevo provides a wide selection of solutions depending on your industry, your team size, and the nature of the content you deal with. We have dedicated workflow interventions for egregious, highly egregious, and non-egregious content. Our solutions support people throughout the organization, the Trust and Safety support team (including HR, policy and more), as well as individual Content Moderators.

