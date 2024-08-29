B2press Online PR Service & Press Release Distribution

(MENAFN- B2Press) Limassol, Cyprus - Globally recognized multi-asset broker JustMarkets is proud to announce its participation as a partner in Money India 2024 - the region's largest offline trading and fintech exhibition. The event will be held in Jio World Centre, Mumbai on August 17-18, 2024.

JustMarkets is a leader in the trading with a wide range of trading assets, tight spreads and exceptional services for its clients. With 12 years of experience in successful innovation in trading, the JustMarkets team will be pleased to share with colleagues, partners and visitors key insights into the company's activities, its plans for the future, innovations in our products, and key trends in the Forex trading industry.

We see great potential in the development of online commerce and the local fintech community, so we will be honored to share our knowledge. JustMarkets representative will provide valuable information on market trends and strategic business approaches in the trading industry. A crucial part of the presentation will be devoted to key aspects of online trading, the impact of local economic and geopolitical trends on different types of investment assets, the introduction of innovations, and the role of large brokers in this process.

Join JustMarkets and other industry leaders at Money Expo India 2024 to explore the latest developments in online trading and fintech. For more information and to register, visit Money Expo India website.

About JustMarkets

JustMarkets is a globally recognized multi-asset broker providing reliable and transparent trading services since 2012. The company has earned over 50 industry awards, highlighting its excellence in the financial sector. JustMarkets offers a diverse array of trading instruments, including forex, stocks, commodities, indices, metals, energies, and cryptocurrencies, serving clients in over 160 countries.

The company is renowned for its competitive pricing, featuring low spreads and zero commissions. JustMarkets caters to both new and experienced traders by providing a wide range of services designed to enhance their trading experience.

