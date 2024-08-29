B2press Online PR Service & Press Release Distribution

(MENAFN- B2Press) Mayfair Jets launched weekly charter flights from Naples, Bari and Verona to Sharm El-Sheikh. The new routes aim to boost between Italy and Egypt while upholding Mayfair Jets' commitment to safety and luxury travel. Working on an portal, the carrier will also offer flights to Marsa Alam soon.

Dubai

- Mayfair Jets has announced the launch of a new charter flight schedule connecting Italy and Egypt. This expansion is part of the company's broader strategy to enhance convenience, and support economic and cultural ties between the two nations, while maintaining the highest standards of safety and reliability.

In July 2024 Mayfair Jets started 12 weekly flights to the popular Egyptian resort destination of Sharm El-Sheikh during summer and will continue during winter season with two weekly flights out of Naples, Bari on each Saturday and Verona with weekly flights each Sunday, as well as planned flights to Marsa Alam, known for its stunning marine life and tranquil beaches.

With its fleet of Airbus 320s and Boeing 737-800s in all economy configurations, Mayfair Jets expects to serve over 15,000 Italian tourists during the upcoming season, providing them with seamless access to Egypt's most sought-after locations.

The airline is working on an

online portal which will be ready by November 2024. This will allow all tour operators and travel agents to make

individual

or

group bookings including premium services such as priority check-in, seat and lounge reservations.

Benefits to Italy and Egypt

The expansion of direct flights between Italy and Egypt offers numerous benefits to both countries. For Italy, it provides a boost to outbound tourism, making it easier for Italians to explore Egypt's rich cultural heritage and natural beauty. This increased flow of tourists supports local businesses in Egypt, contributing to economic growth and creating job opportunities.

For Egypt, the operation enhances its attractiveness as a tourist destination for Europeans. By facilitating easier access from major Italian cities, including Milan, Rome, Bergamo, and others, Mayfair Jets is helping to draw more visitors to the region, which in turn supports the tourism sector-a crucial part of the Egyptian economy.

Beyond tourism, the increased connectivity encourages stronger economic ties and business collaborations between Italy and Egypt. Companies in both countries can more easily explore trade and investment opportunities, fostering economic growth and bilateral relations.

This new route also supports cultural exchange by making it easier for people to engage in educational, artistic, and cultural activities between the two nations. This contributes to a deeper mutual understanding and appreciation of each other's cultures, strengthening the overall relationship between Italy and Egypt.

Commitment to safety and reliability

Commenting on the expansion, Mohamed Hamed, Co-Founder and VP of Sales & Marketing at Mayfair Jets, said,“We provide luxurious and convenient travel for our clients, through a team that has more than 30 years of experience. Our new Italy-Egypt route reflects our commitment to connecting key destinations while upholding the highest standards of safety and service. We are proud to offer our clients even more opportunities to explore the beauty of Egypt with the convenience and luxury they expect.”

“With the new flights to Sharm El-Sheikh during the season, we plan to transport over 15,000 passengers. To provide even greater access to Egypt's breathtaking beauty, we will also offer flights to Marsa Alam,” he added.



Contact: Tülay Genç | [email protected] | +31 30 799 6022