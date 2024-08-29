Forest Department captures new wolf killed over 8 in India’s Uttar Pradesh

(MENAFN) On Thursday, the Forest Department successfully captured another killer wolf from a pack that has been terrorizing residents across 25 to 30 villages in India’s Uttar Pradesh. Over the past 45 days, these man-eating wolves have allegedly claimed the lives of eight people, including six children and one woman, while injuring more than 25 others in the Bahraich area. The attacks have left around 50,000 villagers in a state of constant fear and anxiety, struggling with sleepless nights as the wolves continued to roam the area.



The latest capture brings the total number of trapped wolves to four, with two more still at large. This ongoing operation, known as 'Operation Bhediya,' is being led by Barabanki Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Akashdeep Badhawan. The wolf was caught in a cage set up near Sisayya Chudamani village on Thursday morning, marking a significant step forward in the efforts to neutralize the threat.



To aid in the capture of the remaining wolves, the Forest Department has employed advanced technology, including drone cameras and thermal drone mapping techniques. The chief wildlife warden has also granted permission to tranquilize the animals if necessary, highlighting the urgency and seriousness of the situation. Despite these efforts, officials have expressed uncertainty about the exact number of wolves still present in the area, indicating that the threat may not yet be fully contained.



Principal Chief Forest Conservator (Wildlife) Sanjay Srivastava revealed that 16 teams are actively working on the ground to capture the wolves, with 12 district-level officers also deployed to the region. Additionally, Additional Principal Chief Forest Conservator Renu Singh has been tasked with staying on-site until the remaining wolves are captured, ensuring a coordinated and relentless effort to bring an end to the crisis.

MENAFN29082024000045015839ID1108615457