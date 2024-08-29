IIM Kashipur Kicks Off 'Samanvaya 2024 Chapter 1 on 31st August 2024 in Kashipur

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 29th August 2024: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur is proud to present Annual HR Conclave “Samanvaya 2024” | Chapter 1 on 31st August 2024, a premier event dedicated to the theme "MBA Next: Shaping Tomorrow's Business Leaders." This insightful gathering is set to explore the evolving landscape of leadership development, addressing the critical needs of future business leaders in an increasingly dynamic world. With a focus on continuous learning and agile mindsets, the event promises to be a beacon of knowledge and inspiration for aspiring leaders.



Expressing excitement at the unfolding of this event, Prof. Utkarsh, Chairperson - Placement, from IIM Kashipur shared, “As we look towards the future, IIM Kashipur recognizes the immense responsibility in shaping tomorrow's business leaders. Samanvaya 2024 is not just an event but a platform to explore, debate, and forge the paths that will define leadership in the years to come. We invite all to join us on 31st August 2024 in this journey of continuous learning and career evolution, as we collectively work towards a brighter and more innovative future.”



Panel 1 will delve into "Continuous Learning - Staying Ahead in a Rapidly Changing World," featuring a distinguished lineup of speakers who bring decades of experience and expertise. Mr. Chandra Shekhar, Vice President of HR at UltraTech Cement, Mr. Yahya Rasheed, Global Head of L&D at HCL Tech, Mr. Umanath Kumar, Country Manager of India & APAC for Talent at Pfizer, and Mr. Aravind Warrier, Lead - People & Culture at Volvo, will share their insights on the importance of lifelong learning and adaptability in leadership. The session will be skillfully moderated by Mr. Jayendra Kumar Sahu, Performance Marketing Manager at M2P Fintech.



The second panel, "Future-Proofing Careers: Developing Agile Mindsets in Business Leadership," will delve into strategies for cultivating adaptability and resilience in business leaders. Esteemed speakers including Ms. Sulbha Kaushal Rai, Chief People Officer at RenewBuy; Mr. Ravikanth Venkata Eranki, Talent Acquisition Leader at Cargill; Ms. Akanksha Nayal, HRBP at Policy Bazaar; Mr. Pandi Alagu Raja, Head of People and Culture at Deluxe; and Mr. Ramakrishna Rao, Chief Learning Officer at Page Industries, will share their perspectives. The session will be moderated by Ms. Akansha Garg, Lead Business Analyst at UST and an IIM Kashipur alumna, who brings her expertise in IT transformation and product lifecycle design to the discussion.







