Kim Dotcom demands boycott of France over Durov detention

(MENAFN) Kim Dotcom, the founder of the now-defunct Megaupload file-sharing service, has launched a campaign urging a boycott of France in response to the arrest of Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO of Telegram. Dotcom's call to action, shared on the social platform X, encourages individuals to abstain from purchasing French goods and to avoid traveling to France until Durov is released.



Durov, a 39-year-old Russian entrepreneur with multiple citizenships including French, Emirati, and St. Kitts and Nevis, was detained on Saturday at Paris-Le Bourget Airport after arriving on a private jet. The arrest is linked to a broader criminal investigation involving an unnamed individual, with a French judge having extended Durov's detention twice.



The Paris public prosecutor’s office has suggested that Durov could face serious charges, including complicity in drug trafficking, money laundering, and facilitating the distribution of child pornography. These allegations are reportedly related to claims that Durov did not adequately moderate Telegram or prevent its misuse by malicious actors.



French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that Durov's detention is part of an ongoing judicial investigation and is not politically motivated. Meanwhile, Telegram has defended its stance, asserting that it complies with European Union laws, including the Digital Services Act, and has denounced any claims that it or its founder are responsible for any platform misuse.



Dotcom's appeal for a boycott reflects his stance on free speech and his belief that Durov's arrest represents an unjust attack on digital freedom. His campaign aims to mobilize public support against what he perceives as a politically driven legal action.

MENAFN29082024000045015687ID1108614970