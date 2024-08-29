Ukraine's Grape Harvest Likely To Decline By 30% In 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As preliminarily estimated by the industry-specific corporation, Ukraine's grape harvest may reduce by 30% in 2024 compared to the previous year.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrvinprom Viticulture and Wine Production Corporation CEO Volodymyr Kucherenko in a commentary to Ukrinform.

“The decline in the yielding capacity was caused by several factors, such as the full-scale invasion, weather conditions, and a reduced number of employees, which makes it difficult to work in the vineyards. According to the preliminary estimates, the yield level may decrease by 30% compared to last year,” Kucherenko told.

In his words, the adverse effect was also caused by the drought across many regions of Ukraine and the lack of precipitation, as well as the territory being contaminated with ordnance and the fact that Russians destroy critical infrastructure facilities. The above factors forced the producers to decrease production volumes.

Meanwhile, according to Kucherenko, despite these challenges, it is too early to talk about the exact harvest figures, as the season has just started. In spite of the difficulties, winemakers will be able to supply products for domestic consumers and export them abroad.

A reminder that the Ukrainian Culture and Information Policy Ministry and Ukrvinprom Corporation signed a Memorandum of Cooperation to preserve the development of viticulture and winemaking as Ukraine's cultural heritage.

