Economist Impact’s 4th Global Trade and Supply Chain Summit

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, October 8-9, 2024] The landscape of international commerce and logistics is evolving rapidly, driven by challenges such as protectionism, global conflict and the rising need for sustainable operations. However, with these concerns beget opportunities, ranging from new technologies, and emerging growth markets, to innovative supply-chain and procurement models.

To address these issues and explore future strategies, the Global Trade and Supply Chain Summit will gather 500 industry leaders in Dubai. Supported by The Executive Office of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, this summit will provide a platform to navigate the complexities of the current trade environment and promote efficient, resilient and future-proof supply chains.

Participants will gain insights into the UAE’s strategy for economic diversification, trade policies of the American presidential candidates and practical impacts of AI technology on procurement and supply chains.

Featured speakers:

● Willem Uijen, chief procurement officer, Unilever

● Rachael Legg, interim chief procurement officer, Rolls-Royce

● Heidi Landry, chief procurement officer, MedTech, Johnson & Johnson



Key topics:



● Policy and new globalisation

● Tech-powered trade: innovation and AI

● Digital trade and automation







