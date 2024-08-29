Paris Prosecutor's Office Reveals Crimes Charged Against Pavel Durov
Date
8/29/2024 1:08:38 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Paris court accused Pavel Durov, the founder of the Telegram
social network, of 6 of the 12 crimes previously charged against
him. This is stated in the information of the Paris prosecutor's
office.
"In particular, we are talking about refusal to cooperate with
the authorities, complicity in the distribution of child
pornography, drug trafficking, as well as fraud within an organized
gang," the office said.
It is also noted that French investigators started a preliminary
investigation in February 2024 due to the non-cooperation of the
Telegram social Network with the judicial system.
The preliminary investigation began in February 2024 at the
direction of the Paris prosecutor's office, and preliminary
investigative actions were coordinated by the OFMIN (Office of the
Protection of Minors).
