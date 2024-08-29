عربي


Paris Prosecutor's Office Reveals Crimes Charged Against Pavel Durov

8/29/2024 1:08:38 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Paris court accused Pavel Durov, the founder of the Telegram social network, of 6 of the 12 crimes previously charged against him. This is stated in the information of the Paris prosecutor's office.

"In particular, we are talking about refusal to cooperate with the authorities, complicity in the distribution of child pornography, drug trafficking, as well as fraud within an organized gang," the office said.

It is also noted that French investigators started a preliminary investigation in February 2024 due to the non-cooperation of the Telegram social Network with the judicial system.

The preliminary investigation began in February 2024 at the direction of the Paris prosecutor's office, and preliminary investigative actions were coordinated by the OFMIN (Office of the Protection of Minors).

