What Level-Headed, Focused Leadership Reinforces

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Thinking through CIP St Lucia current dilemma, reinforces the necessity for level-headed, focused leadership. The acceptable result to be derived entails logic and objective solutions, common sense and sound judgment to easily deal with the state of affairs.

“The untold is in the secrecy and unskilful implementation and function of CIP St Lucia towards national development since the programme started in 2016. CIP St Lucia was questionable then. This has not changed. And now, triggering a scandalous environment.”

The otherwise has happened to fixing the foundations for change. The putrefaction continues with unplanned decisions. Selective wealth creation is the number one priority, three years into a five-year term of government.

The transformative process required of Saint Lucia's public finance and development, has not fixed the foundations for the country's development.

Growth is projected to just marginal performance and playing politics. Real job creation has not materialized to attain security, formality and admiration for the future of work – creating good jobs. Lowering expenditure (personal and commercial) is trapped in various justifications for inflation.

-p fetchpriority="high" decoding="async" class="alignnone wp-image-72557 size-full" src="/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/informempowerpivot-1.png" alt="" width="1200" height="125" srcset="/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/informempowerpivot-1.png 1200w, /wp-content/uploads/2023/12/informempowerpivot-1-300x31.png 300w, /wp-content/uploads/2023/12/informempowerpivot-1-696x73.png 696w, /wp-content/uploads/2023/12/informempowerpivot-1-768x80.png 768w, /wp-content/uploads/2023/12/informempowerpivot-1-150x16.png 150w, /wp-content/uploads/2023/12/informempowerpivot-1-1068x111.png 1068w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" />

The Saint Lucian public voted towards change that would entail overhauling the entire system. A structure that would not just gloss over and cover up domestic and global issues or reply to temporary fixes with the issuance of CIP donations, that have suddenly surfaced, too little – too late . The government has not cracked down on those who made the mess, and muster broad shoulders to stand apart.

'Understanding the magnitude of the island's global credibility, the merits of constitutional democracy, existential vulnerability and the importance for a socio-economic agenda is not without consequence to the functionally misguided. And too blatant!

The magnitude of the challenge facing Saint Lucia is not only that of legality, law and order, but fiscal and moral imperatives.

'The art of governance must have meaning in doing better for the people, pursuing efficiency in government, reinventing government service delivery, a smarter development program that safeguards vital public services and programs while making life more affordable for individuals, families and businesses. It does not help that, day by day, the government of Saint Lucia looks more likely to jeopardize a commitment to norms and rules, and to protect rights and freedoms; while advancing a wish list of entitlements, preferred infrastructure projects with conspicuous conflicts of interest, and disregard for the constitution.'

The RICO lawsuit has exposed Saint Lucia and the potential consequences that reinforce prohibition. That's not the exposure and performance Saint Lucians expected to experience, except from a mindless minority, contributing to greed inflation.

But these didn't happen in a vacuum. It takes planning and execution under the pretence of legitimacy. The downward spiral of politics feeds on the cycle of failure, delay, and conspicuous contempt.

Everyone benefits when national infrastructure is strong, institutions work seamlessly, and difficult decisions are taken across the board – providing equal opportunities for investment and job creation. This equates to progress, performance, and good governance suitable for advancement.

Glumly, the business of politics is too much to think differently than business as usual.

“If it took a snake to save this country, I'm proud to be a snake. I don't care what they say, I care about the people of this country, who deserve good government, who deserve hard-working people, who care about the progress of this country- that's what I'm concerned about,” said, senior minister and minister for infrastructure, ports, transport, physical development and urban renewal Stephenson King, Sunday at the SLP 'March for Progress.”

Is this the type of politics and governance Saint Lucia is propagating? One that solves nothing but exposes duplicity (Blue Wave in a Red Party) and conditions of fatty muscles to contrast genuine expansion!

The mastery of CIP St Lucia, the politics of segregation, social and economic development, requires clearing the mess and building a lasting foundation together. A model that is fit for the future, all-encompassing with the laws of economic and political gravity, and to act effectively now into the future.

The pursuance of this is a future not dependent on parliamentarians handing out state funds and resources for political usefulness. A future not playing, a goodwill gesture to disburse school supplies, the offering of temporary general labour“so-called STEP work” just in time for back-to-school and political events.

Saint Lucia needs to develop a skilled workforce, building an economy of owners and wealth creation. Positively thinking,“we must keep our eyes on the price,” and fix the continuance away from peasant-style representation, and the trappings of a hand-to-mouth political economy.

As a reminder, just-in-time activities and playing politics 'works' to 'block a hole' – besides – “that's one reason we will not develop as a nation.”

The foundations of Saint Lucia seem very porous. The unintended will be taken away by CIP insufficiencies and, more importantly, the loss of foresight by the designated electorate and the elected – unable to speak directly and blameless.

Performance enthusiasts expect to push past the limits of transformation. Let's fix it. Let's make it right with the people and move on for a reversal of fortune.

@GlobalCaribbean

The post What level-headed, focused leadership reinforces appeared first on Caribbean News Global .