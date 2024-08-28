Wednesday’S African Short News Roundup

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This introduction provides a concise overview of recent developments across several African countries, highlighting key economic, political, and technological initiatives.



Angola is making strides in oil exploration by utilizing advanced geological data collection methods in the Kwanza Basin, aiming to enhance its understanding of potential resources.



Additionally, Angola has seen a significant increase in credit within its non-financial sectors, with private entities leading the borrowing, although agricultural funding has declined.



Ethiopia is advancing its electric vehicle strategy, leveraging renewable energy to reduce carbon emissions and support sustainable development.



Meanwhile, Somalia faces geopolitical challenges with Egypt's military presence, raising concerns about regional conflicts, particularly with Ethiopia.



Somalia is also modernizing its financial infrastructure through a national digital identification system to enhance banking security.







In Egypt, a new international bid for oil and gas exploration in the Mediterranean and Nile Delta seeks to attract investments in the energy sector.



Liberia has secured a $209 million financial assistance plan from the IMF to support economic reforms and fiscal sustainability.



Tanzania's Dr. Faustine Ndugulile has been elected as the WHO Regional Director for Africa, focusing on improving health systems and coverage.



Ethiopia has expressed concerns over Egypt's military aid to Somalia, warning of potential regional destabilization.



Lastly, Senegal and Mauritania have conducted a joint maritime operation to secure their territorial waters, emphasizing the importance of maritime security for West African coastal states.

Angola's Oil Exploration Efforts

Angola's National Oil, Gas, and Biofuels Agency (ANPG), along with Sonangol Exploration and Production, has embarked on a project to explore oil and hydrocarbons in the Kwanza Basin's onshore blocks.



This initiative involves acquiring geological data using gravimetric and magnetometric methods to map geological structures that may contain hydrocarbons.



The project, which started in September, is being executed by the Striped-Horse and Metatek consortium using advanced Airborne and FTG technology.



The data collection, lasting 45 days, aims to enhance the understanding of the region's geology and assess the potential of blocks KON-11, KON-12, and KON-15. The results are expected in early 2025.

Angola's Non-Financial Sector Credit Growth

In July, Angola saw an 18.2% increase in credit within its non-financial sectors, reaching AKZ 6.8 trillion ($7.48 billion). Private entities accounted for 89.1% of this debt, while the public sector made up 10.9%.



The non-financial public sector debt was AKZ 738.7 billion ($812.57 million), split between public administration and public enterprises.



Private sector debt rose by 18.3% to AKZ 6.1 trillion ($6.71 billion), with non-financial companies holding AKZ 4.7 trillion ($5.17 billion).



Despite overall credit growth, funding for agriculture and related sectors decreased by 31.78%.

Ethiopia's Electric Vehicle Strategy

Ethiopia is advancing its electric vehicle (EV) adoption through a national e-mobility strategy developed by the Ethiopian Petroleum and Energy Authority (EPA).



The strategy aims to transform the petroleum sector into a reliable e-mobility sector, contributing to socioeconomic development. Initiatives include establishing a national steering committee and promoting private sector engagement.



Despite challenges like high fossil fuel consumption, Ethiopia is leveraging its renewable energy resources to support the EV sector, reduce carbon emissions, and stimulate sustainable development.

Somalia's Geopolitical Concerns

Somali politician Mohamed Hadir Noor expressed concerns over Egypt's recent military deployment in Somalia, marking a shift in Egypt's historical stance on military aid to Somalia.



Noor suggested that Egypt's involvement might be symbolic or part of a broader mission to replace the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).



He warned of potential geopolitical tensions involving Egypt and Ethiopia, particularly concerning the Nile River. He also emphasized the need for Somalia to avoid becoming a proxy in regional disputes.

Somalia's Digital Identity Initiative

Somalia has launched a national digital identification system, assigning a unique identification number (UIN) to each citizen.



This system, developed by the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) and the Somali Bankers Association (SBA), aims to modernize the banking infrastructure and enhance financial security.



The digital ID system addresses issues like identity fraud and money laundering while also facilitating future credit evaluations.



Despite potential privacy concerns, the initiative is seen as a step towards economic resilience and inclusivity.

Egypt's Oil and Gas Exploration Bid

The Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) has announced an international bid for oil and gas exploration in 12 blocks in the Mediterranean and Nile Delta for 2024.



This bid, part of Egypt 's efforts to attract investments in the oil and gas sector, includes 10 offshore and two onshore regions.



The bid aligns with the state's vision to intensify natural gas exploration activities in the Mediterranean. It utilizes the Egyptian Upstream Gateway (EUG) digital platform introduced in 2021.

Liberia's IMF Financial Assistance

Liberia and the International Monetary Fund (IMF ) have agreed on a $209 million financial assistance plan under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) to support economic reforms.



In addition, this agreement aims to restore fiscal sustainability, rebuild external reserves, and tackle governance issues.



Liberia's government is optimistic about the ECF's potential to stabilize the economy and improve governance. The agreement awaits approval from the IMF's Executive Board, with discussions scheduled for September 25.

Tanzania's WHO Africa Regional Director Election

Dr. Faustine Ndugulile of Tanzania has been elected as the World Health Organization's (WHO ) Regional Director for Africa.



His priorities include transforming African health systems for universal health coverage, improving maternal and child health, and strengthening health security.



Dr. Ndugulile emphasizes partnerships between African governments and health institutions to enhance the service index for universal health coverage.

Ethiopia's Concerns Over Egypt's Military Aid to Somalia

Ethiopia has expressed concerns over Egypt's delivery of military aid to Somalia, warning of potential regional destabilization.



Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted the need for regional security interests to be considered in the transition from the African Union Mission in Somalia (ATMIS ) to the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).



Ethiopia cautioned against actions that could inflame tensions and emphasized its commitment to regional stability.

Senegal and Mauritania's Joint Maritime Operation

Senegal and Mauritania conducted a joint maritime operation, named MUSTARAKA, to secure their territorial waters.



This cooperation aims to address common maritime challenges and enhance regional security. The operation reflects the growing importance of maritime security for West African coastal states.



Although they did not detail specific activities, the collaboration highlights both nations' commitment to protecting their maritime interests.

MENAFN28082024007421016031ID1108612864