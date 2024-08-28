Zelensky Meets With Representatives Of Ecumenical Patriarchate

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had a meeting with representatives of the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

“Had a meeting with representatives of the Ecumenical Patriarchate. I am grateful for their prayers for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. We are doing everything possible to overcome the challenges facing the Church in Ukraine. It is very important for us that there is true stability and peace in this area as well,” Zelensky posted on Telegram.

According to the President's Office , Zelensky met with a delegation of the Ecumenical Patriarchate: Metropolitan of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Canada, Archbishop Ilarion of Winnipeg, Metropolitan Job of Pisidia, Patriarchal Deacon Epiphanius and the Exarch of the Ecumenical Patriarch in Ukraine, Bishop Michael.



The Head of State thanked the representatives of the Orthodox Church of Constantinople and His All-Holiness Bartholomew for their prayers for Ukraine and Ukrainians.

Zelensky noted that the state is doing everything possible to overcome the challenges facing the Church in Ukraine.

“For just peace to prevail in the Ukrainian land. And for peace to prevail also in Ukrainian Orthodoxy. Our mission here is to reaffirm our love and support. And that we are together with you, that we will cooperate in all these issues for the benefit of the Ukrainian people,” Archbishop Ilarion said.

The President recalled that Ukraine is looking forward to the visit of His All-Holiness and stressed that it is of great importance for our country.

As reported, on August 24, Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law banning the activities of religious organizations associated with the Russian Federation in Ukraine.

Photo: President's Office