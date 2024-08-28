Plan A Good4u Labor Day With Natural Grocers®

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., invites customers to celebrate a Natural Grocers good4u® Day in a delicious and festive way with special deals, August 30 – September 5, 2024.

LABOR DAY DEALS AT NATURAL GROCERS

Enjoy end-of-summer flavors with easy, delicious recipes from Natural Grocers' top chefs and nutrition consultants.

Natural Grocers has the ingredients, products and recipes to bookend your summer in an "Always Affordable" fashion. Enjoy special end-of-summer savings with up to 41% off, August 30 – September 5, 2024.

August 30 – September 5: Enjoy special end-of-summer savings with up to 41% off select items:[I]



Fire up the grill with Thousand HillsTM 80/20 Grass-Fed Ground Beef ($6.99/16 oz) and Rudi's Organic Hamburger Buns ($5.99) and Rudi's Gluten-Free Hamburger Buns ($4.99). Don't forget the tangy, crisp snap of Grillo's Pickles® Pickle Spears ($4.55/32 oz)!

Get ready for that road-trip with Rise Brewing CO's Organic Nitro Cold Brew Coffee (2/$4 – 7 oz).

Hitting the trail or heading for weekend camping get-away? Stock up on select Clif® Bars (4/$5) and grab a bag of Angie's® Select Popcorn ($2.69/4.4-7 oz) and snack like a Labor Day champion! What's better than Nixie® Organic Sparkling Waters? Two Nixie 8 pks for $8!

And just in case you forget something, all Natural Grocers stores are open on Labor Day (Monday, September 2), but will close early at 6:06 PM.

SAVOR THE FLAVORS OF SUMMER

Summer isn't over yet! Enjoy the end-of-summer with several select recipes from Natural Grocers'

top chefs and nutrition consultants. Each recipe is nutritious, delicious and easy to prepare, allowing you to savor the flavors of summer without wasting a precious moment in the kitchen.



Grilled Green Chile Turkey Burgers

- Decked out with green chiles and pepper jack cheese, these Grilled Green Chili Turkey Burgers have serious Southwest flavor. They are super easy too, taking only 15 minutes to prep and 10 minutes to cook. Delicious for backyard cookouts and simple enough for weeknight meals, you can't go wrong with these tasty burgers!

Mediterranean Tuna Salad

- Tuna is a fast and easy protein source, but it can become a little routine. Enter, Mediterranean Tuna Salad! This hearty version brings the flavor

and

nutrient-density. It's pantry friendly and on the table in less than 15 minutes.

Frozen Mango Lassi

- Cool and creamy, this Frozen Mango Lassi hits the spot on a hot day! A touch of cardamom balances the creaminess from the yogurt and milk, while mango adds a natural sweetness. It's perfectly delicious!

Frozen Mango Magarita Mocktail

- Vibrant, cool, and refreshing, our Frozen Mango Margarita Mocktail is perfect for special occasions and healthy enough to enjoy often! It's deliciously satisfying without the alcohol, but you can certainly add some if the mood strikes!

ORGANIC MONTH IS COMING SOON!

During the month of September, Natural Grocers, known as the nation's Organic Month Headquarters®, will raise awareness towards

organic products and practices

with special discounts, community educational efforts, and much more. Customers can save money and support the organic food movement, while trying new organic recipes and products.



September 1 – 30:

New partnership alert! Support regenerative organic farming in America with Natural Grocers and our non-profit partners, the Rodale Institute . Customers can donate at the register or purchase select reusable bags to benefit Rodale Institute's Farmer Training (RIFT) and Veteran Farmer Training programs.* September 12 – 14:

Customers can enjoy additional savings of up to 55% off Natural Grocers' Always Affordable prices on select organic products.[ii]

More information regarding the Rodale Institute can be found in Volume 86 of the good4u Health Hotline®, available soon in stores and online.

available soon in stores and online. Keep up on the latest that Natural Grocers has to offer by visiting

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:

NGVC ) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its

-including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew".

In fiscal year 2023, the Company invested

$15 million

in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew.

Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of

Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 169 stores in 21 states. Visit

for more information and store locations.

