Kuwait Continues To Monitor Labor Market, Apprehend Residency Law Violators: First Deputy PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti First Deputy Prime Minister, of Defense, and Minister of Interior, Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, reaffirmed on Wednesday the ongoing efforts to enforce regulations through inspections and visits to worker gathering sites across various governorates.

In a press statement, the of Interior reported that Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf chaired a meeting with the Public Authority for Manpower's board of directors.

The meeting, attended by Acting Director General Marzouq Al-Otaibi and other board members, was part of continuous efforts to enhance and develop policies that serve the country's various sectors.

The Minister commended the ongoing work by the Authority to improve labor market mechanisms and meet its needs, ensuring that the strategic goals of the state in human and economic development are achieved.

Additionally, the Minister was briefed on security campaigns targeting residency law violators and means to address these issues. (end)

hmd











MENAFN28082024000071011013ID1108611990