BR Brands Importing New Arab Perfumes To Brazil

São Paulo – Importer and distributor BR Brand Imports is introducing two new Arab perfume brands to the Brazilian market: Khadlaj and Style & Scents, both from the United Arab Emirates. BR Brands will be their sole distributor in the Latin American country, offering 13 Khadlaj perfumes and 15 Style & Scents fragrances, all of which are unisex. Style & Scents arrived in the country in June, and Khadlaj perfumes will be available in the coming days.

Hareem Al Sultan Gold perfume by Khadlaj

According to a press statement released by the importer, Khadlaj is a renowned Arab perfume brand focused on the traditions of Middle Eastern perfumers. The perfumes are crafted using artisanal techniques. It is known for its ability to blend traditional Arab notes with contemporary touches. Of the 13 items being imported, 10 are eau de parfum and 3 are oil-based perfumes, the latter being a new addition.

The Style & Scents offers a contemporary and luxurious approach to oriental perfumery, with a line of 15 Eau de Parfums from the oriental olfactive family, available in spicy, gourmand, fougère, floral, and woody versions. According to the importer, the packaging and design reflect the sophistication, style, and glamour of Dubai, where Style & Scents is headquartered.

“We are importing two Arab brands that are fully in line with national and international fragrance trends,” said Ivana Menezes, Commercial and Marketing Director of BR Brands, in the statement. Operating since 2010, BR Brand is the sole importer of brands such as La Rive, Iscents, La Florentina, and others to the Brazilian market.

