JBA, Indian Ambassador Discuss Strengthening Economic Ties

Amman, Aug 28 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Jordanian Businessmen Association (JBA), Hamdi Tabbaa, discussed with Jordan's Ambassador to India, Yousef Abdul Ghani, ways to enhance economic relations between the two countries.The discussion, according to a statement on Wednesday, centered on identifying new opportunities for economic and partnerships.Tabbaa emphasized the importance of boosting the two countries' economic, trade, and investment exchanges. He stressed the need to attract more Indian investments to Jordan and establish strategic trade and investment partnerships.Tabbaa also presented a range of investment opportunities available in Jordan across various promising sectors, outlining the benefits and incentives offered by the Investment Environment Law.The discussion also emphasized ongoing joint economic initiatives between the association and the Indian Embassy, which have significantly contributed to strengthening Jordanian-Indian relations in economic, trade, investment, and cultural areas. Achievements include the signing of cooperation memorandums with Indian institutions and the establishment of a joint business council with the Global India Business Forum in 2023.Ambassador Abdul Ghani reaffirmed the embassy's commitment to supporting efforts that enhance Jordanian-Indian relations and promote bilateral investment opportunities. He highlighted the private sector's crucial role in national economic development, investment attraction, and job creation.Moreover, the ambassador assured that the embassy is prepared to provide all necessary support and facilitation to advance Jordan's economic relations with India.Trade data for 2023 indicates a total trade volume of approximately $3.3 billion between Jordan and India, up from $3.2 billion in 2022. Jordanian exports to India were valued at about $1.7 billion, while imports from India amounted to nearly $1.6 billion.