Businesses Address Housing Gap To Increase Employment

(MENAFN- 3BL) The Forward Fund is a ten-million-dollar community development by Johnsonville LLC, Kohler Co., Masters Foods Inc., Sargento Foods Inc., and Sheboygan County. It's mission is to provide funding to address short- and long-term workforce development barriers and is initially being used to drive the of entry-level homes.

Originally published by Matter of Fact

Businesses across the country are looking to hire, but there's something standing in the way – the shortage. Employees can't accept jobs in different cities because there aren't enough homes for them to relocate to. The United States is about 4.5 million houses short, and in Wisconsin, they need at least 140,000 new housing units by 2030. In Sheboygan County, four family-owned companies are coming together to help new hires become homeowners. Correspondent Jessica Gomez travels there to meet the business owners behind the effort.

