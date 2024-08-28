AKTIS ONCOLOGY TO PARTICIPATE IN THE MORGAN STANLEY 22ND ANNUAL GLOBAL HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOSTON, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aktis Oncology, a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing targeted alpha radiopharmaceuticals to treat a broad range of solid tumors, today announced that Matthew Roden, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aktis Oncology, will deliver a company presentation at the 22nd Annual Global Healthcare on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET. In addition, Dr. Roden will host one-on-one investor meetings at the conference.

Aktis Oncology is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of novel targeted alpha radiopharmaceuticals to treat a broad range of solid tumor cancers. Founded and incubated by MPM BioImpact, the company has developed proprietary platforms to generate tumor targeting agents with ideal properties for alpha radiopharmaceuticals. The company's first among several pipeline programs targets Nectin-4, a tumor-associated antigen found in urothelial and other cancers. Designed for high tumor penetration and long residence time, Aktis Oncology's molecules will quickly clear other areas of the body, thereby maximizing anticancer activity while minimizing side effects of treatment. This approach would further enable clinicians to visualize and verify target engagement prior to exposure to therapeutic radioisotopes. Aktis Oncology also has a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company. To learn more about Aktis Oncology, visit .

