Strike On Kryvyi Rih: Number Of Victims Increased To Five

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Ukrinform reports.

“Five people were in Kryvyi Ri . Four men - 29, 41, 44 and 60 years old. They have shrapnel wounds, bruises, and acupuncture injuries. All of them are in moderate condition in the hospital,” the post says.

He noted that among the victims is a 54-year-old woman: she will be treated at home.

Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, added in his Telegra message that many apartment buildings were damaged as a result of the attack.

“A city headquarters has been set up to help people from the affected buildings. We are providing assistance with building materials, OSB film, nails and more. If necessary, we will provide assistance in resettlement, medical and psychological assistance,” Vilkul said.

