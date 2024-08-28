What Happens If You Apply Buttermilk And Honey On Face?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) What happens if you mix some honey with buttermilk and apply it on your face? What are the effects on the skin?

Buttermilk helps maintain health. This buttermilk also enhances your beauty. Applying buttermilk on the face increases the glow of the skin. What happens if you mix some honey with the same buttermilk and apply it on your face? From that... what are the benefits to our skin?

Buttermilk contains a natural bleaching agent. Not only that, but probiotic lactic acid is also abundant. Both of these reduce skin related problems. It has anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties. That's why.. mix some honey in buttermilk and apply it on your face.



By doing this, the skin looks beautiful and radiant. From acne to blackheads.. any problems will be reduced. Even if the pimples are reduced, their scars remain the same. Those scars cannot be completely reduced. Gives natural glow.

Those who have dry skin problem can also try this.

By doing this, there will be no problem of dry skin. The skin will be very soft. There is no problem of pigmentation either. Keeps skin hydrating. By the way, how to apply it on the face?



Mix a spoonful of honey with a spoonful of buttermilk, apply it on the face. Leave it on for 20 minutes.

After that.. just clean the face with cold water. Doing this twice a week will make the face beautiful and glowing.



