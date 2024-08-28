Khalil Al Mohannadi Set To Be Re-Elected As Asian Table Tennis Union President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Khalil bin Ahmed Al Mohannadi, the Qatar Table Federation President, is all set to be re-elected as head of the Asian Table Tennis Union (ATTU) for a second time in a row and continue leading the continental union from 2024-2028.

Al Mohannadi is the sole nominee for the position of ATTU president and the nominations for the new term closed on August 23.

Al Mohannadi's re-election as president of ATTU will be announced at the union's General Assembly to be held in Kazakhstan on October 12 on the sidelines of the Asian Table Tennis Championship, which will be held from October 7 to 13.

The vice-presidents and regional representatives will also be announced and members of the board of directors and various committees will be elected during the meeting.

Al Mohannadi assumed presidency of the ATTU for the first time in October 2021 during the ATTU's General Assembly in Doha on the sidelines of the Asian men's and women's championships held at the Lusail Hall.

Al Mohannadi is the first Arab and Qatari to assume the presidency of the ATTU since its inception in 1972, and the sixth president of the ATTU its history.