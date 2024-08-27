UAE Weather: Red Alert Issued For Fog Motorists Warned Of Lowered Visibility

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 7:27 AM

Last updated: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 7:37 AM

Red and yellow alerts have been issued in most parts of the UAE today by the National City of Meteorology.

Residents have been warned of lowered visibility until 9am on Wednesday. The visibility may drop further in coastal and internal areas.

Photo: NCM/X

The Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. Motorists have been urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The authority also reduced the speed limit to 80km/h on some roads in the capital city. These are: Abu Dhabi - Al Ain road (Al Mafraq - Al Hafar), Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Intl. road (Bridge Al Haramiya - Bridge Al Ruwais), Maktoum Bin Rashid road (Seih Shuaib Bridge - Rawdat Al Reef Bridge ), Mohammed Bin Rashid road (Al Falah Bridge - Seih Al Sedirah), Maktoum Bin Rashid road (Kizad Bridge - Seih Shuaib) and Mohammed Bin Rashid road (Al Falah Bridge - Kizad Bridge).

The weather today is expected to be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, as per a forecast by the NCM. Clouds will appear eastward and might be convective by afternoon.

Humid conditions are expected by night and Thursday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas, especially westward.

Light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening at times. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 25°C in mountainous areas of the country and reach a high of 49°C in internal areas. Humidity levels will reach a high of 90 per cent in some parts of the UAE.

ALSO READ:

UAE: Foggy days ahead; temperatures to drop gradually as summer 'draws to a close'

Watch: Hail, rain hit some parts of UAE as temperatures go above 50°C

UAE community mourns hikers killed in Oman flash floods