CIFIT: A Landmark Event For“Invest In China”

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) At 10 a.m. on August 26, the State Council Information Office held a press in Beijing for the 24th China International Fair for and Trade (CIFIT). This year's CIFIT is themed“Invest in a Shared Future” and aims to establish a professional, international, and branded for global industrial cooperation.







Emphasizing International Investment

This year's CIFIT clearly emphasizes the“Invest in China” theme. The event aligns with current global cross-border investment trends and explores new models for attracting foreign investment, featuring a series of highly specialized investment promotion activities.

The design of the Project and Capital Docking Pavilion has been further optimized, incorporating multifunctional layouts with spaces for presentations, networking, and negotiations. Over 20 international financial institutions and more than 100 high-quality SMEs and projects from countries including the UK, Germany, Switzerland, France, the U.S., and Singapore have registered to participate.







Highlighting Professional Matchmaking

This year's CIFIT will highlight the financial element, fully leveraging the roles of financial institutions. The People's Bank of China, the China Securities Regulatory Commission, the National Financial Regulatory Administration, and major financial institutions such as China Investment Corporation are collaborating to bring in numerous top-tier international financial firms. A variety of financial capital investment promotion activities are planned to enhance investment cooperation.

To support the matching of investment projects with financial needs, nearly 400 project financing details have been collected and screened, covering areas such as information technology, artificial intelligence, new energy, life sciences, and advanced manufacturing. These projects will be matched with financial resources through CIFIT's online and offline channels.

Over the four-day event, nearly 50 diverse and content-rich matchmaking and roadshow activities are scheduled, sending a strong message of cooperation and mutual benefit.







Promoting International Collaboration

CIFIT actively implements the Global Development Initiative and supports the Belt and Road Initiative by inviting a wide range of government departments, industry organizations, and leading companies from around the world. Representatives from over 90 countries and international organizations have confirmed their participation.

The event will also release authoritative reports on attracting foreign investment and outbound investment, providing professional public service products for international investment cooperation.







Showcasing Regional Features

As the host province and city, Fujian and Xiamen will leverage their unique advantages as a renowned homeland for overseas Chinese and a core area of the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road. They will work closely with the Ministry of Commerce to make CIFIT a landmark event for“Invest in China.” Efforts will be intensified to invite more business delegates, providing a platform for overseas Chinese to return home and invest. Comprehensive support will be strengthened to offer professional services in security, accommodation, transportation, and medical care for all attendees will further utilize CIFIT's platform to integrate into and serve the Global Development Initiative, the Belt and Road Initiative, BRICS practical cooperation, and the Cross-Strait Integration Development Demonstration Zone. This will contribute significantly to establishing Xiamen as a hub for domestic and international dual circulation and supporting the new development pattern. Additionally, the organizing committee and Xiamen City will host a series of special events focusing on supply chain resilience and international cooperation.