MAG Foundation Seeks Development House

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MAG Foundation, a 501(c)(3) Public Charity is seeking a development house. Our primary mission is to provide art supplies to teachers and their students.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The MAG Foundation is a 501(c)(3) Non-Profit Public Charity. We donate Art Supplies and related services to K-12 educators and their students around the USA. You can learn more about MAG by going to and should also look at the on the website. Our founders are currently developing a separate foundation (Jonny Bass Foundation) to eventually be the manager of the technology.We highly recommend that you sign up as an educator and use the first name as“RFP” and last name using a mnemonic of your organization so that we can identify you. This will give you the opportunity to sign up as an end-user and experience our platform from that perspective.Our platform, called the Hummingbird Foundation, is based around a vetting and classification system for K-12 teachers. In its current instance, it requires teachers to enter specific vetting information such as school name, references, and other data necessary to validate that they are, in fact, an accredited teacher. It also has a sophisticated gallery system that allows teachers to upload image files of student artwork.Teachers create an Amazon wishlist of their requested art supplies and paste the link into a field for subsequent review. The platform also has a role management system so that review can be delegated to volunteers or employees.We are currently developing a new module that uses Plesk so that teachers can also apply for multiple website URL's that can be used by their students to present content based on hundreds of templates. The behind-the-scenes website tool is called SiteJet and is integrated into the Plesk hosting system.All applying firms to the RFP will need to be expert at source code management in GitHub, web hosting of a TypeScript application in Vercel, and management of the major AWS technologies. We are a best practices company. You will need to supply references that attest to your best practices in software development, documentation, and project management.Exhaustive List of TechnologiesNextAuthReactPrisma (ORM)TypeScript & JSXHTML, CSS, JSGitPostgreSQLAWSEC2VPCVercelWebflowCloudflareCloudinaryResendGitHubSlackPleskOur platform consists of a monorepo with two major deployments: one for the MAG Foundation and one for the Jonny Bass Foundation. The MAG Foundation is currently live while the Jonny Bass Foundation is currently in development. Both systems are hosted in Vercel and share the same PostgreSQL DB.The current production environment consists solely of the MAG Foundation's app and its periphery. The MAG Foundation is a K-12 school art supply requisition system. Any hopeful educator is allowed to sign up. After sign up and completion of initial requirements by the system, hopeful educators are vetted by system administrators and either approved into the foundation as an educator or denied access. An approved educator can submit an Amazon List (of art supplies) using the platform. And finally, an administrator approves and purchases teacher wishlists on a financial quarterly basis. The system spits out quite a few automated emails all throughout this process.The MAG Foundation also has a mostly static website in Webflow that will require management.Financial terms.* The finalist will be awarded $5k one time to review the software and setup in detail. This includes source code review.* We expect to pay a $2k monthly retainer which includes monitoring of online systems and keeping the system's sources and tools secure and up to date.* A proposed hourly rate for updates and upgrades to the current end-product (i.e. software and systems that are currently online).* A framework for fixed price development of a new module or system (e.g. hourly for spec), fixed price to implement.Send all responses and questions to ...dation for fastest response.

RFP Administrator

MAG Foundation

...dation

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.