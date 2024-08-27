South Korea Plans To Increase Its Defense Budget By 3.6% In 2025
8/27/2024 3:12:31 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Korea proposes to
increase the military budget by 3.6% in 2025, to 61.5 trillion won
(approximately $46.3 billion), Azernews
reports.
The government of the Republic of Korea plans to submit a draft
budget for 2025 to the National Assembly on September 2. This year,
government defense spending totaled 59.4 trillion won ($44.6
billion). If the parliament approves the proposal, the defense
budget of the Republic of Korea will exceed 60 trillion won ($45.11
billion) for the first time, the ministry said.
"Despite the strict approach to financial spending, the
government has given priority to military spending, given the
serious security situation in the world and in the country," Seoul
said. The defense budget for 2025 in the project increased by 3.6%,
the entire financial plan increased by 3.2%.
The ministry intends to allocate approximately 18 trillion won
($13.5 billion) for the purchase of weapons, which is 2.4% more
than this year. About 43.5 trillion won ($32.7 billion), according
to the project, will be allocated to cover the cost of maintaining
the armed forces, which is 4.2% more than in 2024.
