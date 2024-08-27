Jordan Exports 1,658 Pharmaceutical Products To 56 Countries, Official Says

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)



Amman, August 27 (Petra) -- Director of the Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) Nizar Mheidat said Jordan exported 1,658 products to 56 countries in 2024 worth JOD335.6 million.

At a press of the Communication Forum entitled "Food and Drug Security.. Achievements and Challenges" with the participation of Mheidat and Secretary-General of the of Government Communication Zaid Nawasah.

Mheidat explained that the violations that the JFDA writes are related to spoiled food and are often due to poor storage of food items or not conforming to the specifications and standards.

He added that the JFDA conducted 43,000 inspections of food establishments in 2024.

He added that the JFDA closed about 290 facilities and did not exceed 1% of the total visits, "an indicator of the success of awareness programmes and deterrent penalties."He noted the expansion of the accreditation of the drug control laboratory in the JFDA for physical, chemical, and microbiological laboratory tests for drugs registered in the Kingdom.Mheidat said the JFDA conducted 329 inspection visits to medical supplies facilities, during which 88 facilities specialised in medical and cosmetic materials were violated.Regarding the control operations of food and pharmaceutical facilities, he explained that the facilities were classified based on the degree of risk (high, medium, low).On drug prices, Mheidat explained, "The JFDA works through an organised programme in which prices are reduced based on clear foundations through specialised committees to amend these foundations."