(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amagi , the leader in cloud-based SaaS for broadcast and connected TV (CTV), today announced it is teaming up with Caracol Television, Colombia's leading broadcaster, content producer, and distributor, to launch and expand its FAST (free ad-supported streaming television) across Latin America.

Caracol Television Teams Up With Amagi to Launch FAST Channel in Latin America

Caracol Television will leverage Amagi's cloud-based solution suite, which includes automated playout, content scheduling, advanced analytics, and advertising tools. This comprehensive offering empowers Caracol to manage, deliver, and monetize its FAST channel across various platforms. With Amagi's cloud-native technology, Caracol aims to efficiently handle content delivery and maximize revenue opportunities, solidifying its position as a leader in the expanding Spanish-speaking FAST market.

"Caracol is committed to broadening our audience reach and content offerings across all regions, and launching our first FAST channel is a central pillar of that strategy. With Amagi's proven track record in the FAST space and its top-tier technology platform, we are confident that this alliance will ensure our success in the FAST space and will enable us to continue meeting the increasing international demand for our content," said Felipe Rivas, International Business Development Director at Caracol Television.

"After closely following the FAST ecosystem's growth over the past few years, we are excited to announce that we are entering a new digital era by presenting Caracol Mix, the company's first international FAST channel. The channel will broadcast a selection of Caracol Television's greatest hits, allowing families across the region to enjoy Caracol's quality content for free."

Srinivasan KA, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Amagi, said, "Latin America presents a dynamic and rapidly growing market for the FAST ecosystem, and we're excited to partner with Caracol to unlock this potential. Amagi's proven cloud-based technology offers Caracol the flexibility, scalability, and expertise to launch and manage its FAST channels efficiently. I'm positive that this collaboration will empower Caracol to reach new audiences and solidify their position as a content leader in the region."

Amagi provides a complete suite of channel creation, distribution, and monetization solutions. Its global clients include ABS-CBN, AccuWeather, A+E Networks UK, beIN Sports, Cox Media Group, Fremantle, Gannett, Gusto TV, NBCUniversal, PAC-12, Tastemade, and The Roku Channel.

About Amagi

Amagi is a next-generation media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute, and monetize live, linear channels on Free Ad-supported Streaming TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud-managed services, bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to all broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 800+ content brands, 800+ playout chains, and 5,000+ channel deliveries on its platform in over 150 countries. Amagi has a presence in New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Melbourne, Seoul, Singapore, and broadcast operations in New Delhi, and innovation centers in Bengaluru, Zagreb, and Łódź.

About Caracol:

Caracol Television is the leading Colombian television channel in Spanish-language content that has produced several of the industry's most successful and innovative shows and formats over the past 50 years. Caracol Television is a pioneer globally, with over 1,800 hours of content produced yearly and substantial international sales experience in more than 180 countries on five continents. Today, it is a genuine content production factory that has expanded its influence globally through its international business division. With offices in Miami, Madrid, and Bogotá, Caracol Internacional distributes soap operas, series, and entertainment formats created by Caracol TV, which have crossed all cultural and linguistic barriers, becoming globally recognized products.

SOURCE Amagi Media Labs Pvt. Ltd.