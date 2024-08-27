Studio By Garden Streets Announces Rebranding To Craft Loft

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOSTON, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Studio by Garden Streets , Boston's largest arts & crafts studio, today announced its rebranding to Craft Loft . "This strategic rebrand highlights our core offerings and makes it much easier for customers to find and remember us." said Jen Gouldstone, Owner and Founder.

Since its opening in 2022, Craft Loft has become the go-to destination for creative projects and of new crafts in the Greater Boston area, drawing visitors from towns as far as Providence, R.I. Craft Loft is known for its wide selection of walk-in studio projects, unique hands-on workshops and quirky finds for gifting.

Craft Loft also offers studio memberships to local creators so they can experiment without the hefty upfront costs of purchasing equipment. This is especially welcome given Craft Loft's extensive selection of tools and supplies such as sewing machines, tufting frames, resin molds, clay tools and more.

"We are thrilled about the new name and logo and look forward to continuing future growth under the new brand!" said Gouldstone.

The rebrand was completed at the end of July 2024, with all previous URLs redirecting to Craft Loft's website. Customers and vendors can expect a seamless transition. All gift cards and purchases made under Studio by Garden Streets will be honored by Craft Loft.

Contact: [email protected]

