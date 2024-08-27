Greif, Inc. Declares Increased Quarterly Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DELAWARE, Ohio, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.54 per share on its Class A Common Stock, and $0.81 per share on its Class B Common Stock.



"In-line with our disciplined capital allocation framework, which promotes strong cash conversion that ensures robust and steadily increasing shareholder return, our Board has once again raised our quarterly dividend," said Larry Hilsheimer, Greif's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "Our dividend is a critical part of our value creation. Our execution of the Build to Last Strategy has proven the ability to continue increasing dividend yield while also investing in our business for long-term growth.”

Dividends are payable on October 1, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 16, 2024.

