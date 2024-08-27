Department Of Defense's Growing Crisis: Not Enough Action Taken To Address Dangerous Living Conditions For Military Service Members

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Hots&Cots and a coalition of seven military resident advocacy groups ask the Department of Defense (DoD) to take swift action on and safety risks in military in a recent roundtable

WASHINGTON, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a recent August 20th roundtable, Hots&Cots () and a coalition of over seven military resident advocacy groups are asking the

DoD to take swift action on widespread, deeply troubling military housing conditions across the nation. Service members across the country are required to live in barracks on military bases rife with dangerous and unsanitary conditions. Their health and safety remain at risk despite their service to the nation. Meanwhile, the Department of Defense is developing plans that will take years and billions of unbudgeted dollars to respond to this crisis.

Service members report living in conditions plagued by mold, poor air quality, contaminated drinking water, peeling lead paint, pest infestations, and other hazards. Instead of taking swift action to address this crisis, the Department of Defense continues to focus on investment in new housing and major renovations that take many years to complete and benefit only a limited number of service members.

"Every year, the Army appropriates money for improving our soldiers' housing," said Congressman Richard Hudson, representing North Carolina's ninth district. "The problem is that these funds are not being used efficiently to ensure necessary basic living conditions for our servicemembers. The Army needs to get serious about addressing the appalling conditions our soldiers are living in on bases like Fort Bragg and Fort Liberty. As the representative of the largest military base in the world, I will continue to hold Army Secretary Wormuth accountable until our troops receive the high-quality housing they deserve."

The risks posed by these hazardous conditions, which include poor air quality, contaminated water, indoor toxins, pollutants, and carcinogens not only threaten the health of service members but also their resilience and readiness. This health threat poses a broader risk to national security. The Department of Defense's lack of action to properly address these risks has raised serious questions about accountability and oversight from Congress, amplified last September by the Government Accountability Office's report on poor living conditions in barracks.

"The Department of Defense must act sooner rather than later to address the quality of life issues facing our service members," says Rob Evans, Founder of Hots&Cots. "Every day that these issues go unresolved is another day that the well-being and morale of those who serve are compromised. It's time to prioritize the living conditions of our service members to ensure they can focus on their mission without unnecessary distractions."

The recent August 20th roundtable of military resident advocacy groups highlighted that these dangerous conditions are not isolated incidents, but rather a widespread problem affecting barracks on military bases across the country.

