Bentley Rancho Mirage Presents: Expressions Of Texture

Havana Satin

British Racing Green Satin

Limited Edition Collection Consists of 4 Bespoke Continental GT Mulliner Convertibles

- Jason Cammisa, Campus Director of Desert European MotorcarsRANCHO MIRAGE, CA, USA, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bentley Rancho Mirage has unveiled the limited edition Expressions of Texture collection, consisting of four bespoke Continental GT Mulliner convertibles in British Racing Green Satin, Peacock Satin, Ghost White Pearl Satin, and Havana Satin. Inspired by the Coachella Valley's diverse landscapes and signature architecture, these custom models reflect the desert's diverse surfaces on an automotive level, conjuring towering palms, trickling oases, snowcapped mountains and bursting sunsets.The Expressions of Texture collection boasts an impressive array of custom design features, including matte paint textures, different uses of leather, bespoke stitching, carbon fiber, stone veneers, painted wheel accents, Alcantara fabrics, Fender badges, painted pinstripe body kits, and treadplate plaques. With the exception of the British Racing Green model, which was sold to a private collector, each of these one-of-a-kind vehicles are currently available for purchase at Bentley Rancho Mirage.“We are thrilled to unveil the Expressions of Texture collection at Bentley Rancho Mirage, a truly unique offering that embodies the very essence of luxury and the beauty of our desert landscape,” said Jason Cammisa, Campus Director of Desert European Motorcars.“Each bespoke Continental GT Mulliner convertible in this exclusive series has been meticulously crafted to reflect the natural elegance that define our surroundings. This collection is a testament to Bentley's commitment to innovation, artistry, and the highest standards of automotive excellence. We are proud to offer our discerning clients an opportunity to experience these remarkable vehicles, where the fusion of nature and luxury is realized in every detail.”Located at 71387 Highway 111 on the campus of Desert European Motorcars, Bentley Rancho Mirage is a proud member of indiGO Auto Group - the country's premier luxury automotive retailer. The dealership's state-of-the-art showroom recently underwent extensive renovations, which were unveiled as part of the City of Rancho Mirage's 50th anniversary celebration.For more information about the Expressions of Texture collection, please visit or call (760) 993-3752.Click below to explore our captivating Expressions of Texture videos and take a closer look at this exclusive collection.ZBaH2lIIW2gAbout indiGO Auto GroupindiGO Auto Group is the destination for everyone who shares a passion for automobiles, providing unique access to brands we dream to drive, with experiences, insights, and connections for fellow enthusiasts that inspire and reward owners. indiGO Auto Group represents 28 franchised dealerships and service centers in 10 United States markets, including Houston, Texas, Little Rock, Arkansas, St. Louis, Missouri and Fort Collins, Colorado plus Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, Riverside, Redwood City, San Francisco and Marin County, California. Dealership destinations include Porsche Sugar Land; Porsche and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars North Houston; Lamborghini and McLaren Houston; Porsche St. Louis; Porsche Little Rock; Porsche Service Center Chesterfield; Porsche San Francisco; Porsche, Audi, and Volkswagen Marin; Jaguar and Land Rover Riverside; BMW and Porsche Palm Springs; Bentley, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, Aston Martin, McLaren, Lamborghini, Jaguar, Land Rover, Audi and Rimac of Rancho Mirage. indiGO Auto Group also operates the state-of-the-art indiGO Performance & Experience Center in Thermal, California, offering multiple dynamic track experiences. For more information, visit indigoautogroup###

Expressions of Texture by Bentley Rancho Mirage: British Racing Green (Satin) Edition

