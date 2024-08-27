ZIPS Car Wash Expands Collegiate Partnerships With Learfield, Announces Car Wash Convostm Season 3 Roster

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Introducing a New School Partner and 18 New Student-Athletes

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This academic year, ZIPS Car Wash (zipscarwash) is proud to announce expanded relationships with The University of Oklahoma, The University of Tulsa, and Wake Forest University. Plus, a new partnership with the University of Illinois supported by its Chicago-based sister brand, Jet Brite Car Wash, all through its continued sponsorship agreement with Learfield, the and company powering college athletics.

Season 2 boasts 13+ million video views across 22 episodes representing male and female student-athletes from eight sports.

The ZIPS Season 3 Roster of student-athletes to be featured this year in 18 "Car Wash ConvosTM" episodes highlights both male and female student-athletes representing eight sports. Episodes will be released throughout the academic year on Instagram and YouTube. Follow ZIPS Car Wash to look back at Season 1 and 2 and for more engaging content to come.

ZIPS unveils today 18 new student-athletes to be featured in Season 3 of "Car Wash

ConvosTM". ZIPS, along with Learfield Studios and Opendorse, will kick off Season 3 of "Car Wash ConvosTM", its innovative and engaging approach to NIL, by calling on fans for the scoop they'd like to hear most about their favorite student-athletes. The 18 participants will use social posts to call fans to contribute to the Q&A for Season 3, which will feature student-athletes from the universities of Arkansas, Georgia, Memphis, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas in 18 episodes to be released this academic year.

"Car Wash ConvosTM is such an engaging approach to NIL and it's not only fun to watch, but the quality of the series is a great representation of the ZIPS brand and helps student-athletes build engagement on their own social channels," said RJ Davis, former UNC Men's Basketball Point Guard and featured student-athlete from Season 2 of "Car Wash ConvosTM". "I see the series as a win-win and can't wait to see how it unfolds in Season 3 as ZIPS features new student-athletes from across the country," he added.



Season 1 of "Car Wash ConvosTM" resulted in more than 2 million video views, while Season 2 boasts over 13 million video views across the 22 episodes representing male and female student-athletes from eight sports. In the series, student-athletes are interviewed by a host, all of which have strong ties back to their respective universities and the athletics department, and all six hosts plan to return for Season 3. In Season 3, ZIPS will highlight nine male and nine female student athletes representing eight sports.

"We're proud to partner with Learfield for our third year and to invest in the schools that are so dearly loved by many of our customers and this year we're enhancing in-game promos and adding benefits to our new mobile app to make engaging with our school partnerships even more fun," said Rebecca Latacz, Chief Marketing Officer, ZIPS Car Wash. "Through Learfield Studios, we're bringing authentic content to the NIL space that is both fun to watch and creates a brand affinity as student-athletes are interviewed during a car wash at our local ZIPS," she added.

"As we enter Season 3 of Car Wash ConvosTM, we are excited to highlight the stories of 18 new student-athletes in a fresh format," said Shawn Hegan, Executive Vice President of Global Partnerships at Learfield. "This year, we're including fan-driven Q&A segments, offering an even deeper look into the lives and personalities of these athletes and strengthening connections with fans and their communities."

ZIPS will continue to have category exclusivity at many of its respective SEC, Big 12, ACC and AAC member schools, where Learfield is the athletics multimedia rightsholder. Follow @zipscarwash on Instagram to see if your team made the ZIPS list and to catch every episode of "Car Wash ConvosTM" Season 3.

About ZIPS Car Wash

ZIPS Car Wash, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is the largest privately held car wash operator nationwide,

operating more than 275 locations across 24 states under three brands: ZIPS Car Wash, Rocket Express Car Wash, and Jet Brite Car Wash. With 20 years of car washing experience, ZIPS prides itself on providing the highest quality express tunnel car wash in the industry. ZIPS uses the latest industry technology to provide a clean, dry, and shiny vehicle and exceptional customer experiences every day. The ZIPS team aims to positively impact the communities we live and serve in. To learn more visit



About Learfield

Learfield is the leading media and technology company powering college athletics. Through its digital and physical platforms, Learfield owns and leverages a deep data set and relationships in the industry to drive revenue, growth, brand awareness, and fan engagement for brands, sports, and entertainment properties. With ties to over 1,200 collegiate institutions and over 12,000 local and national brand partners, Learfield's presence in college sports and live events delivers influence and maximizes reach to target audiences. With solutions for a 365-day, 24/7 fan experience, Learfield enables schools and brands to connect with fans through licensed merchandise, game ticketing, donor identification for athletic programs, exclusive custom content, innovative marketing initiatives, NIL solutions, and advanced digital platforms. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed Learfield Directors' Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.

