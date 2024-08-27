Genpact named to Forbes World's Best Management Consulting Firms 2024 List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Third time recognition highlights Genpact's ongoing commitment to delivering outsized outcomes for clients

(NYSE: G ), a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future, today announced its inclusion in Forbes' "World's Best Management Consulting Firms" list for 2024 . This prestigious recognition, presented by Forbes in collaboration with Statista Inc., is a testament to Genpact's strong reputation and expertise in leveraging data, technology, and AI to drive significant value and transformative growth for clients.

"Success is measured by the transformative outcomes we create for our clients and the enduring relationships we build along the way," said Balkrishan "BK" Kalra, President and CEO, Genpact. "At Genpact, our expertise in advanced technologies, coupled with our distinctive learning culture, has positioned us as a go-to partner for businesses. This recognition is a testament to our team's unwavering focus on client-centricity and ability to deliver business outcomes that shape the future."

To compile this list, Forbes partnered with Statista Inc., a leading statistics portal and industry ranking authority, to conduct an extensive online survey of 8,500 consultants worldwide, including partners and executives of management consulting firms as well as clients of these consulting firms in 29 countries from all geographical regions. Firms were evaluated on their performance across 13 diverse industries and 14 functional areas resulting in the identification of 225 of the world's best management consulting firms.

Genpact has a distinctive track record of driving tangible business outcomes for clients on their transformation journeys. With deep domain expertise, data, technology, and AI capabilities, and a strong global talent pool, Genpact delivers solutions that drive operational excellence, enhance customer experience, and unlock new growth opportunities for businesses across industries.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G ) is a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future. Our 125,000+ people across 30+ countries are driven by our innate curiosity, entrepreneurial agility, and desire to create lasting value for clients. Powered by our purpose – the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people – we serve and transform leading enterprises, including the Fortune Global 500, with our deep business and industry knowledge, digital operations services, and expertise in data, technology, and AI.

