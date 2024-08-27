Amir Honors Outstanding Male High School Students

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani honored, at the Amiri Diwan on Tuesday morning, the State's top outstanding male students in high school.

HH the Amir congratulated the outstanding students, wishing them more success in their education and urged them to strive for academic achievement, and to be keen on excellence for more achievements in the university stage, in a way that fulfills their future ambitions and serves society and the State. also lauded the efforts of students' parents in supporting their children to achieve excellence and distinction.

His Highness also lauded the efforts of the students' parents. In supporting their children to achieve excellence and excellence.

For their part, the students and parents expressed their thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Amir for this honor, and for His Highness's generous patronage of education at its various stages, stressing their determination to continue the journey of academic excellence.

For their part, the students and their parents extended their thanks and appreciation to HH the Amir for honoring them as well as for the care and support His Highness give to education. They also affirmed their determination to continue the path of academic excellence.

The honoring was attended by Minister of Education and Higher Education HE Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi and the parents of the honored students.