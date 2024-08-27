New Social Media Team In MP Will Work As People's Voice: Congress MLA

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Aug 27 (IANS) The has reshuffled its social team in Madhya Pradesh and further changes are on the cards once the new team takes charge.

Congress MLA from Prithvipur Assembly segment of Niwari district, Nitendra Singh Rathore, who has been appointed chairman of the social media department, said the new social media team will be more aggressive in raising public issues.

In an exclusive discussion with IANS, Rathore said that he will ensure that every person associated with the social media department has a clear mindset about the responsibility they would be given.

“My first priority would be to ensure that every person working with the social media department is very clear about the party's vision. Secondly, I would try to set up a strong social media team in every village," he said.

Rathore said the Congress' social media team will work as the voice of the common people. The party's social media should not be used for personal gain, but it should be a platform to raise public issues.

"We need to have a social media team that brings the public issues and grievances with authenticity. We need to develop trust among people in a way that they raise their grievances through the Congress' social media team," he added.

Rathore stated that heading the Congress social media department would be a challenging task for him as it is the first such assignment he has been given. However, he was confident that the collective work of the team would be successful in achieving the target.

"We will proceed step by step to make a strong social media team. I will have detailed discussions with the team in meetings in the coming days and then further steps will be taken accordingly," Rathore added.

Along with Rathore as chairperson, the party has also appointed five coordinators for the social media department to assist him. Those appointed as state coordinators are Abbas Hafeez, Chanchlesh Vyas, Abhinav Barolia, Asad Uddin and Apurva Bharadwaj.

The development came days after the Congress reshuffled the media department in the state. The Jitu Patwari led MP Congress had recently reshuffled its youth wing and further changes are in the offing, including a new state Congress committee.

The reshuffle in the MP Congress started following embarrassing defeats in two back-to-back electoral battles (Assembly and Lok Sabha) within a span of over six months (From Nov 2023 to June 2024).

In the assembly elections, the Congress was reduced to 66 seats against the 114 it had bagged in 2018. In the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress lost all 29 seats to the BJP, including its strong zone Chhindwara.