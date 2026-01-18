Assam: Govt-Karbi Talks Deferred Due To PM Modi's 'Historic Visit'

Govt-Karbi Talks Deferred

Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Saturday announced that the scheduled talks between the government and representatives of the Karbi community have been deferred, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to the state, with a fresh date to be announced soon.

CM Sarma said the decision was taken in view of the Prime Minister's "historic visit" to Assam and assured the Karbi Samaj that their concerns remain a priority for the government. "The talks scheduled today between the Government and the Karbi Samaj have been deferred due to the historic visit of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Assam. I wish to assure the respected members of the Karbi Samaj that their concerns are important to us. The talks will be rescheduled at the earliest, and we remain committed to resolving all issues through sincere dialogue, mutual respect, and understanding," Sarma wrote on 'X'.

PM Modi's Assam Visit

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to be in Assam from January 17 to 18. During the visit, he will participate in a major cultural programme celebrating Bodo heritage at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati.

Bodo Cultural Event

According to an official release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Prime Minister will attend "Bagurumba Dwhou 2026", a large-scale cultural event showcasing the traditions of the Bodo community. More than 10,000 artists are expected to perform the Bagurumba dance in a single synchronised presentation. Participants will include artists from 81 Legislative Assembly Constituencies across 23 districts of Assam.

Bagurumba is a traditional folk dance of the Bodo community, inspired by nature and symbolising blooming flowers and harmony between human life and the natural world. Traditionally performed by young women with men accompanying them as musicians, the dance features gentle, flowing movements that imitate butterflies, birds, leaves and flowers. It holds deep cultural significance, representing peace, fertility, joy and collective harmony, and is closely associated with festivals such as Bwisagu, the Bodo New Year, and Domasi.

First Vande Bharat Sleeper Launched

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi also launched the first-ever Vande Bharat Express sleeper train between Kolkata and Guwahati. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has today launched the country's first Vande Bharat Sleeper train. It is a matter of great joy for Assam that the first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train launched today will run between Kolkata and Guwahati; this is a very big achievement for us," Sarma told reporters.

"On behalf of the people of Assam, I thank the Prime Minister and the Railway Minister," the Assam CM said. (ANI)

