Turkish benchmark stock closes Monday with losses

(MENAFN) On Monday, the Turkish benchmark stock index, BIST 100, closed at 9,565.76 points, marking a decline of 1.06 percent from the previous trading session. The began the day at 9,739.80 points, representing a decrease of 102.35 points from its last close on Friday. Throughout the trading day, the index experienced a low of 9,553.17 points and reached a high of 9,749.15 points, reflecting fluctuations in market performance.



During the trading session, 56 of the on the BIST 100 saw declines, while 39 indices managed to gain value. The overall transaction volume for the day was reported at 77 billion Turkish liras, equivalent to approximately USD2.27 billion. The total value of the index stood at 8.05 trillion Turkish liras, or about USD237.8 billion, indicating a significant trading activity despite the overall decline in the index.



In the foreign exchange market, the USD/TRY rate was recorded at 33.9850 as of 6:25 p.m. local time (15:25 GMT). The EUR/TRY exchange rate was at 37.9500, while the GBP/TRY rate was reported at 44.8230. These rates reflect the ongoing fluctuations in the currency markets, influencing international trade and investment.



In terms of commodity prices, the price of an ounce of gold was listed at USD2,512.27. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil was trading around USD80.20 per barrel. These commodity prices are critical indicators for both investors and policymakers, reflecting global economic conditions and market trends.

