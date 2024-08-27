Qatar Participates In International Conference Of Supreme Islamic Affairs Council

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar participated in the 35th International of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs which kicked off yesterday in the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

Qatar's delegation to the conference was headed by Assistant Undersecretary for Islamic Affairs at the of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Khalid bin Shaheen Al Ghanim.

The two-day conference, which is held under the rubric of“Role of Women in Building Awareness”, aims to promote community awareness of women's central role in various spheres, highlighting their role in building religious and cultural awareness, serving the society, building families and raising children, and promoting the values of tolerance, coexistence and peacemaking. The conference will shed light on Egypt's efforts in empowering women.

Over 60 delegations, including more than 100 ministers, muftis, and scholars from across the world participate in the event. - QNA