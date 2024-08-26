Loudoun Credit Union Appoints Michael Falvey As New CEO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Loudoun Credit Union CEO Michael F. FalveyLEESBURG, VA, USA, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Board of Directors for the Loudoun Credit Union is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael F. Falvey as the new Chief Executive Officer.Falvey, who has served as the Chief Financial Officer of Loudoun Credit Union since February 2024, assumes the role after an extensive nationwide search.He brings to the role a deep understanding of the financial services industry, combined with a strong commitment to community-focused banking.Under his leadership as CFO, Loudoun Credit Union has seen steady growth and financial stability. As CEO, Falvey will focus on raising the visibility of the member-owned institution, securing its next branch location, building trust and value with its members, and ensuring that the Credit Union becomes the premier financial institution in Loudoun County.“Loudoun Credit Union is not just another financial institution,” Falvey said.“We are your neighbors, colleagues and classmates, dedicated to helping each other. Our approach is different because we take the time to understand the individual stories behind every loan and every member.He added:“Our commitment is to serve our community with empathy and personalized care, making sure that we are here for you when life happens.”Falvey's appointment marks a significant milestone for the Loudoun Credit Union, which recently opened up membership to anyone who lives, worships, works, or attends school in Loudoun County.“This is an exciting time for the Loudoun Credit Union and its members, and we are excited to welcome Michael Falvey to the helm,” Loudoun Credit Union Board of Directors Chair Cindy Mester said.“Michael's deep experience in financial management and his passion for this community make him the ideal candidate to lead our Credit Union into the future.“Throughout the hiring process, Michael demonstrated a clear vision for how Loudoun Credit Union can continue to serve its members with the highest level of care and integrity, while also expanding our reach within the community.”Falvey takes over for Travis Allen, who left to pursue other opportunities in June. In his new role, Falvey is committed to reinforcing Loudoun Credit Union's mission of being a community-first financial institution.“This is a competitive area for banking, but we will be THE credit union in Loudoun County,” he said.“Our goal is to ensure that our members always feel valued and supported, knowing that their financial well-being is at the heart of everything we do.”##About Loudoun Credit UnionFounded in 1978, Loudoun Credit Union is the only financial institution organized and headquartered in Loudoun County, offering a range of financial services tailored to the needs of the local community. Committed to providing personalized financial services, Loudoun Credit Union focuses on meeting the unique needs of its members while fostering a strong sense of community.For more information, visit LoudounCU .

