Introducing Sweet BBQ Blaze: Wingstop's Bold New Take On Classic BBQ

DALLAS, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Flavor Experts at

Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING ) continue to deliver bold, distinctive flavors with their latest LTO – Sweet BBQ Blaze – that only Wingstop can pull off. Sweet BBQ Blaze is available nationwide* beginning today, August 26, just in time for season.

Sweet BBQ Blaze is a sweet, smoky and unexpected flavor, ready to be hand sauced-and-tossed on Wingstop's cooked-to-order wings, chicken sandwiches and tenders.

Reinventing a classic wing flavor to deliver the most craveable flavor experience, Wingstop's Sweet BBQ Blaze combines sweet and spice by dusting a dry rub seasoning on top of a wet sauce, creating a bold flavor inspired by two distinct BBQ regions – Kansas City and Nashville.

"Wingstop is famous for our bold, distinctive flavors and our new Sweet BBQ Blaze is a next level flavor experience," said Wingstop's Chief Brand Officer, Melissa Cash. "Flavor fans, this turns BBQ on its head to deliver a spin on a classic for whenever that Wingstop craving hits."

Wingstop's Sweet BBQ Blaze makes for the ultimate watch party or tailgate indulgence with options for everyone – chicken sandwiches, tenders, boneless wings and classic wings, with housemade ranch for dipping. Sweet BBQ Blaze is available nationwide on Wingstop or the Wingstop app for a limited time while the flavor

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING ) operates and franchises more than 2,350 locations worldwide. The Wing Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavor through an unparalleled guest experience and a best-in-class technology platform, all while offering classic and boneless wings, tenders, and chicken sandwiches, cooked to order and hand sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of 12 bold, distinctive flavors.

Wingstop's menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly-made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

Wingstop's system-wide sales increased 27.1% to approximately $3.5 billion, marking the 20th consecutive year of same store sales growth. With a vision of becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand, Wingstop's system is comprised of corporate-owned restaurants and independent franchisees, or brand partners, who account for approximately 98% of Wingstop's total restaurant count of 2,352 as of June 29, 2024.

fandom stems from The Wingstop Way, which includes a core value system of being Authentic, Entrepreneurial, Service-minded, and Fun. The Wingstop Way extends to the brand's environmental, social and governance platform as Wingstop seeks to provide value to all guests.

In 2023, Wingstop earned its "Best Places to Work" certification. The Company landed on Entrepreneur Magazine's "Fastest-Growing Franchises" list and ranked #16 on "Franchise 500." Wingstop was listed on Technomic's "Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report," QSR Magazine's "2023 QSR 50" and Franchise Time's "40 Smartest-Growing Franchises."

For more information, visit



or /own-a-wingstop

and follow @Wingstop on X, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. Learn more about Wingstop's involvement in its local communities at . Unless specifically noted otherwise, references to our website addresses, the website addresses of third parties or other references to online content in this press release do not constitute incorporation by reference of the information contained on such website and should not be considered part of this release.

